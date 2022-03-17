Actor Jared Leto is currently gearing up for the release of his passion project Marvel's Morbius on April 1, 2022. Set to become the first actor to play the dark role, which eventually turns into Spiderman's enemy, and will transform his image from DC's Joker to a big place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. The film's release comes at a time when two countries Russia and Ukraine have been engaging in a mass scale conflict claiming the lives of innocent civilians.

Sony Pictures, which is responsible for Morbius' distribution, earlier issued a statement announcing the halt of its release in Russia in light of the war in Ukraine since February 24. The statement strongly condemned the 'uncertainty and humanitarian crisis unfolding in that region' and extended their support to the war-hit country's distressed citizens. On the other hand, Jared Leto followed suit and extended his support to Ukraine.

He wrote on his Instagram, ''To my friends and family in Ukraine - my heart breaks that this has escalated in such a devastating way. Please take great care and be as safe as you can. Sending thoughts to you and your loved ones during this chaotic and disruptive time. I’m hopeful that peace will prevail and nonviolent solutions will ultimately be found.'' In a recent interview, Leto recounted the grim situation he witnessed during the Russo-Ukrainian war in 2014.

Morbius actor Jared Leto recounts witnessing 2014 Russo-Ukrainian war

In an interview with Variety, the 50-year-old actor talked about his Oscar speech from eight years ago where he paid a tribute to the 'dreamers' of Ukraine by saying, ''As you struggle to make your dreams happen, to live the impossible, we’re thinking of you tonight,'' His speech would resonate with many Ukrainians today in wake of Russia President Vladimir Putin's declaration of a special military operation last month. Leto quipped that he mentioned Ukraine in his Oscar speech as he had a show in the war-hit country followed by Russia four days after the event.

Recounting witnessing the horrors of the 2014 Russo-Ukrainian war, the actor recalled being on the ground where he saw buildings burning as the streets were barricaded. He added, ''You showed up at the airport; there’s no customs. You just walk right through. There were civilians with AKs. It was a wild thing. Everyone told us not to go.''

Image: Instagram/@jaredleto