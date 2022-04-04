'Morbius' Box Office Collection: Jared Leto Starrer Off To A Decent Start

One of the most anticipated Marvel movies, Jared Leto starrer Morbius, released for Indian audiences recently in four languages-- English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film showcases Jared as the anti-hero, as he tries to find a cure for his rare blood disease, which further transforms him into a living vampire with an uncontrollable thirst for human blood.

This isn't the first time Jared is taking on a comic book based role. He has earlier played Joker in the DCEU film Suicide Squad, winning praises for his thrilling avatar. The film has managed to collect $39.1 million in its first weekend of release from the North American theatres. As for the international collections, the film stands at $84 Million, according to Variety. Coming to India, the film has reportedly minted around Rs 8-9 crore in its three-day opening weekend.

'Morbius' Box Office Collection

With SS Rjamaouli's period drama RRR shattering major box office records across India, Morbius has suffered a setback owing to the competition. The film is also up against John Abraham's Attack, which has also fetched many screens. According to WeGotThisCovered, the film is headed for a low box office opening in comparison to any other live-action Marvel film in the past few years.

Directed by Daniel Espinosa, the film has been mounted on a budget of $75 million. Apart from Jared Leto, the film also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson in significant roles. Sony's Morbius stars Leto as the eponymous 'anti-hero', a renowned biochemist who opts for a path of destruction as he turns into a vampire.

The film's official synopsis reads:

"Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first, it seems to be a radical success, the darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?"

(Image: @MorbiusMovie/Instagram)