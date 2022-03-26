'Morbius' Jared Leto Is Not Afraid Of Fighting All 3 Spider-Mans: "I'll Take Them All"

Sony and Marvel are going to introduce their fans to a new vampire with the upcoming film Morbius starring Jared Leto. While the makers have already released the trailer of the upcoming film, there are speculations of Morbius and his arch-enemy Spider-Man to come face to face. Jared Leto and the makers are tight-lipped about what people might witness in the upcoming film, yet fans are expecting a crossover in the introductory film of Marvel's Vampire. When Jared Leto was asked who his character would like to see his vampire square up with, the actor quipped he could take all of them. However, he found something about Tom Holland's Peter Parker, who would be a perfect fit in this new chapter.

Jared Leto recently interacted with ComicBook.com and talked about the Spider-Man he would want to work with. The actor was confident enough and said he would take all the three actors who have played Peter Parker - Toby Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland. However, the actor mentioned why he would like to see a crossover with Tom Holland's Spidey.

He said, "Well, I'll tell you what, I'll take 'em all my friend , I'll take e'em all." He further added, "I'm not scared. I'm not scared, but I have to say, there's something about Tom Holland's Spider-Man and Morbius being a new chapter in universe that seems quite fitting. And I would love to see them get in the ring with one another, these two characters. And I think Tom's just, like, you know, done a phenomenal job. And he's a great actor and he just brings a lot of energy and humour to the role. That's great."

When Jared Leto hoped for a cameo with Holland in Morbius spinoff

This is not the first time Leto has expressed his wish to see a crossover with Tom Holland's Spider-Man. Earlier this month, the actor graced the red carpet of Critic's Choice Awards and spoke with Entertainment Tonight regarding his upcoming movie. While the actor did not confirm Holland's cameo in Morbius, he did wish to see a crossover in any possible spinoff. He said, "I'll tell you, I would love to get in the ring with Spider-Man. I think Tom Holland is amazing and we'd make quite a dynamic duo." Morbius is all set to hit the theatres on April 1, 2022.

Image: AP