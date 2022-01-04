'Morbius': When Is Jared Leto-starrer Spider Man Spinoff Releasing? Check New Release Date

With the massive success of the movie, Spider-man No Way Home all over the world, the fans are now awaiting the release of the Spider-man spin-off movie, Morbius. The release date of the movie has already been delayed five times due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the makers recently revealed that they are now pushing the date further ahead. Earlier Jared Leto's Morbius was slated to release in January 2022 but now Sony Pictures have announced a new date. Read further ahead to check the new release date for the highly-anticipated Marvel movie, Morbius.

According to the reports by Variety, Sony Pictures recently revealed that the release date of Morbius has been moved three months ahead. Sony's Spider-man Cinematic Universe movie, Morbius has been set to release on 1 April 2022. The movie was earlier scheduled to release on 31 July 2020, then 19 March 2021, then 8 October 2021, then 21 January 2022 and later on 28 January 2022.

More on Morbius

Morbius is the upcoming American-superhero movie and will be the third film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe. Directed by Daniel Espinosa and written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, the movie features Jared Leto in the lead essaying the role of Dr Michael Morbius, a scientist suffering from a rare blood disease. Other popular cast members of the film will include prominent actors namely Matt Smith as Loxias Crown, Jared Harris as a professor and Morbius' mentor, Adria Arjona as Martine Bancroft, Al Madrigal as Alberto Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson as Simon Stroud, an FBI agent hunting Morbius, among others. Additionally, Michael Keaton will be reprising his role as Adrian Toomes / Vulture from the MCU 2017 film Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Jared Leto's upcoming projects

Apart from Morbius, the fans will also be seeing the actor in the upcoming untitled Tron: Legacy sequel whose release date is yet to be revealed. Jared Leto will also be a part of the television miniseries Wecrashed which is set to premiere on Apple TV+ during Spring 2022.

