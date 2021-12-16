More 'Harry Potter' Content On The Way? Warner Bros CEO Weighs In On Franchise

Ann Sarnoff, the CEO of Warner Bros revealed in a recent interview that the company would 'love to' develop more Harry Potter series and continue to give the audience original content. She mentioned that any upcoming project would have to be 'true to who Harry is'. Potterheads are currently excited about the upcoming Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts, which will mark 20 years of Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone.

CEO of Warner Bros opens up about more Harry Potter content

Ann Sarnoff recently opened up about the future of the much-loved Harry Potter franchise at a conference held by Bloomberg. She mentioned that the company 'would love to' develop more original Harry Potter series. She also mentioned that the company 'regularly' speaks to JK Rowling and her team. She also mentioned that any future project of the franchise would have to be true to the 'ethos of the Wizarding World' and 'who Harry is'.

Most recently, Potterheads were treated to the poster of the upcoming Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts. The poster featured Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, the lead cast members of the franchise, who took on the roles of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermoine Granger respectively. HBO Max unveiled the poster of the reunion special, which also saw Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy. The reunion special will premiere on HBO Max on January 1, 2022.

Have a look at the Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts poster here

What fans are also over the moon about is the upcoming third instalment on the spin-off of the Fantastic Beasts series. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will release on April 15, 2022, and the makers recently shared the official trailer of the much-awaited project. The trailer saw Mads Mikkelsen as the villainous Gellert Grindelwald, whose role was earlier taken on by Johnny Depp in the first two instalments of the series. The trailer also hints at an attack on Muggles by evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald. The cast will include Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Jessica Williams, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Ezra Miller, William Nadylam, Poppy Corby-Tuech and Jude Law.

Image: Instagram/@wizardingworld