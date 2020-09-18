Morena Baccarin On Her Limited Screen Time In 'Deadpool 2': "I Certainly Was Disappointed"

Morena Baccarin played the character of Vanessa who was the love interest of Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool. In the first two installments of the film, audiences have loved her performance and praised her for the charm she got onscreen. Despite making a strong and impactful performance in the first Deadpool film, Morena Baccarin was seen for only a limited period of time in Deadpool 2 given the events that occurred in the first part of the series. However, fans were upset over Morena Baccarin getting lesser screen time in the second Deadpool film. Thus, the actor addressed this and spoke to ComicBook.com about the same.

Morena Baccarin speaks about her reduced screen time in Deadpool 2

The actor said that she understands why people feel that way and she herself was quite disappointed by it as well. She added that she did not like the fact that she did not have much to do in Deadpool 2. Morena Baccarin said that she loved her character and the part she was playing. Further on, the actor said that upon watching the film and reading the script, she felt as if her character had a stronger emotional role which was pivotal to the film. She added that this served as an arc to her character which helped to set the film in motion, according to the portal.

She continued to say that due to the events that her character had to face, the film got a motion of its own. Morena Baccarin highlighted the fact that despite everything, she did feel like she was involved in the film even though she did not have many scenes to perform in.

The character of Vanessa gets killed off in the film, however, Morena Baccarin does make a few appearances in time travel sequences where fans get to see her for a limited period of time. Morena Baccarin also spoke about the possibility for Deadpool 3 and if her character may be seen in the film. The actor said that she personally has got no news as such in terms of her role in Deadpool 3.

However, she believed that the makers are still writing the script for the film. She then continued to say that she hasn’t been asked or approached yet for the film due to which she has been waiting eagerly if something comes along the way, according to the portal.

