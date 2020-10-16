Morgan Freeman Cherishes Memories From 'The Shawshank Redemption' Days

Morgan Freeman shared some cherishing memories on his Twitter handle on the completion of 26 years of The Shawshank Redemption. Written and directed by Frank Darabont, the movie released in 1994. Though it failed to perform well at the box-office, it received immense love from the audience. Actor Morgan Freeman took to his Twitter handle and thanked the audience for showering the movie with love. Take a look.

The Shawshank Redemption completes 26 years

It has been 26 years since #ShawshankRedemption came out in theaters and I'm still thankful to everyone who made our box office flop one of the most beloved movies of all time. pic.twitter.com/cGaQX24vOa — Morgan Freeman (@morgan_freeman) October 14, 2020

Morgan Freeman took to his Twitter handle to share his feelings on The Shawshank Redemption completing 26 years. In the post, Morgan shared a few pictures that gave a sneak peek into the shoots of the movie. In the caption, he stated that it has been 26 years since The Shawshank Redemption released and he is thankful to everyone who helped in making the movie as one of the most loved ones despite being a flop at the box-office.

Later, he also engaged with his fans and asked them to share their favourite quotes from the movie and shared one of his favourites too. See which quotes fans considered their favourite:

My favourite quote from #ShawshankRedemption "Get busy living or get busy dying". — Amol Kakde (@amol_kakde) October 15, 2020

I have to remind myself that some birds aren’t meant to be caged. Their feathers are just too bright. And when they fly away, the part of you that knows it was a sin to lock them up does rejoice.



Most powerful dialogue — Psalmula ♧ (@KevinSamula) October 15, 2020

Fav quote, " Andy Dufresne, who crawled through a river of shit and came out clean on the other side " pic.twitter.com/FpuZvouaxa — Linthoi Heigrujam (@Linthoi777) October 15, 2020

The Shawshank Redemption plot

The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a banker named Andy Dufresne, who has been accused of murdering his wife and her lover. Despite claiming to be innocent, he is sentenced to life in Shawshank State Prison where he befriends an inmate who has been in prison for 20 years.

Life at Shawshank prison is quite a cruel one where Andy falls in the trap of a gang called ‘The Sisters’ and gets sexually assaulted by them. In order to avoid them, Andy takes up a task on the roof of a factory. In the factory, he finds a guard complaining about some tax issue and, being a banker, he sees an opportunity to get protection from “The Sisters’ gang in return for helping the guard to avoid his taxes. Later in the story, a few other significant characters join in as prisoners who take the story ahead. Andy later becomes an influential person in a money-laundering scandal led by the prison warden.

The Shawshank Redemption cast

The cast of the movie consists of fine actors like Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman, William Sadler, Gil Bellows, James Whitmore, Clancy Brown, Bob Gunton, Jeffrey DeMunn, Ned Bellamy and many others.

