Morgan Freeman, Florence Pugh To Star In 'A Good Person' With Zach Braff As Director

Veteran actor Morgan Freeman is one of the most acclaimed stars in Hollywood. On the other hand, Florence Pugh has been receiving praises for her performances in movies like Little Women, Fighting With My Family, to name a few. Now, the two actors will be collaborating for the first time for an emotional drama film, A Good Person.

Also Read | Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway And Helen Mirren To Star In David Weil’s 'Solos'

Morgan Freeman & Florence Pugh in Zach Braff-directed A Good Person

Deadline reported that Academy Award-winner Morgan Freeman and Oscar-nominee Florence Pugh are set to star in A Good Person. It will be written and directed by Golden Globe nominee Zack Braff. The film will follow Allison (Pugh), whose life falls apart after her involvement in a near-fatal accident. In the following years, it is the unlikely relationship she forms with her would-be father-in-law (Freeman) that helps her live a life worth living.

CAA Media Finance is will be behind the project's finance and will handle domestic rights. The international sales will be represented by Rocket Science. The company will introduce the project to buyers at the upcoming virtual Berlin market.

Also Read | Harry Styles, Florence Pugh Give Gifts To 'Don't Worry Darling' Crew As It Wraps Filming

Also Read | Florence Pugh In Hawkeye Series? Actor Bags Another MCU Project Before Black Widow Release

A Good Person reunites Morgan Freeman and actor-director Zach Braff. His last big-screen movie was Going in Style (2017) which featured Freeman, along with Michael Caine, Alan Arkin, Joey King, Matt Dillon, and others. Braff has helmed projects like Garden State, Scrubs, and Wish I Was Here.

Morgan Freeman has interesting films lined up. He will soon be seen in a cameo appearance in Coming 2 America premiering on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021. The actor’s upcoming project has The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard starring Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, Frank Grillo, Richard E. Grant, Tom Hopper, and Antonio Banderas. It is scheduled to release on August 20, 2021. Freeman is currently filming Vanquish, previously named The Longest Night, with Ruby Rose.

Florence Pugh rose to fame with her performance as Dani Ardor in Midsommar, a folk horror movie by Ari Aster. She then appeared in Little Women with Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Eliza Scanien, Laura Dern, Timothee Chalamet, Meryl Streep, and others. Her role as Amy March earned her several nominations, including Best Supporting Actress at the 92nd Academy Awards. Pugh will next appear in the long-awaited Black Widow, alongside Scarlett Johansson, making her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut. She has recently wrapped up filming Olivia Wilde-directed Don’t Worry Darling featuring Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, and Chris Pine.

Also Read | Shailene Woodley, Anthony Mackie And Jacob Latimore To Star In 'Panopticon' By Andres Baiz

Promo Image Source: AP News And florencepugh Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.