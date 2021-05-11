Morgan Freeman Starrer 'Solos' Trailer Is Out Now; Know What To Expect From The Anthology

Amazon released the official trailer of the anthology film Solos on May 10. Created by David Weil the star-studded anthology will feature Oscar winner Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, and Helen Mirren. The film also stars Emmy winner Uzo Aduba and Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens, and Constance Wu. The film is set to premiere in the USA and selected territories on May 21, 2021, whereas it will premiere worldwide on Prime Video on June 24, 2021.

A look at Solos trailer and review

The premise of the trailer revolves around the group of seven people connecting to each other through shared experiences. According to the synopsis with the trailer, each character will be seen to set off a different adventure in an uncertain future. They will come to reckon that even during their most isolated moments, they are still connected through human experience. The story will incorporate time travel, memory transplants, artificial intelligence, smart homes, and much more. Morgan Freeman is shown to be suffering from Alzheimer's whereas Anne Hathaway is shown as a scientist who discovers time travel.

With the stellar cast-line up one can expect a big actor showcase for all its stars and their stories. Each member of the cast will get to deliver their own individual episode and interestingly in different environmental settings. Helen Mirren was seen in a space shuttle in the trailer talking about her secret handshake reminiscing her early year's memories. Whereas Morgan Freeman was seen sitting by the beach, Uzo Aduba in a smart house surrounded by trees, Anthony Mackie's dual characters were seen in a mysterious waiting room and different places for other characters. The trailer showed fantastic visuals and sweeping emotions on display as they narrate their story and realizing they are all "alone" but yet connected by human experience in the isolation. The trailer gracefully showed a theatrical blend into science fiction and overall it can be anticipated to be a riveting watch.

Creator Daviel Weil on Solos cast

David Weil has served as an executive producer of Amazon Studio's Solos whereas Sam Taylor-Johnson, and Laura Lancaster with Pixie Wespiser has served as producers. Talking about the cast of the film Weil told Entertainment Weekly that they were some of the masterful actors to be on screen ever. Weil, who also created Hunters, added that he found it exciting and consistent that each of them always wants to challenge themselves and they always wanted to do something different. He concluded Solos presented an opportunity for them to do something they have never done before.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SOLOS' TRAILER

