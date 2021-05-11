Morgan Freeman Starrer 'Solos' Trailer Out, Fans Say It's 'already A Winner'

Solos is the new upcoming anthology series of Amazon Prime that stars a number of popular actors portraying various roles. The series was announced a while back and has been highly anticipated by fans ever since. The trailer of the series has been released a short while ago on Youtube and many fans have taken to social media to share their take on the Solos trailer. Fans have praised the trailer and expressed their excitement ahead of its release and here are some of the social media reactions the fans have sent after watching the trailer.

Fans react to Solos trailer starring Morgan Freeman

It has been a while since veteran actor Morgan Freeman was seen playing a major role on screen, and his brief presence in the Solos trailer has created a lot of excitement among fans. Fans took no time after the trailer’s release to send all kinds of positive reactions for the series. They praised the trailer by calling the series “promising” and adding that they “can’t wait” to watch it. A number of fans even expressed their excitement to watch actor Anne Hathaway in this series and a few even said that they were waiting for its release because of her.

8 inspiring performances.

7 stories.

1 profound connection.



"Though we all feel alone in different ways, in feeling alone, we are somehow all together."



SOLOS arrives May 21. pic.twitter.com/fjCspwgd23 — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) May 10, 2021

Looks Promising.. 👍 — SKS (@SanjeevForester) May 10, 2021

😍 I want this so badly!!! — 🧈⁷ (@catmymoon) May 10, 2021

I’m sold! — Josh❤️ Mortal Kombat & TFATWS #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) May 10, 2021

Queen Annie Hathaway forever! 👑🌟💖💖💖💖🌟 — Yuri Saladino (@Yuri_Saladino) May 10, 2021

Already a winner 🔥 — alie’s stuxk in the MCU and SW (@astraeatitania) May 10, 2021

Some fans even mentioned that they had misses hearing the voice of Morgan Freeman, which is often considered as one of the most notable features of the actor. A few compliments were also directed towards Amazon Prime, as fans took cognisance of the fact that they have been coming up with “crisp content”. The description given by the OTT platform on social media says that this series will have 7 different stories, that will be somehow connected to each other.

IMAGE: SOLO'S TRAILER YOUTUBE COMMENTS

Apart from Morgan Freeman and Anne Hathaway, this series also stars other known faces such as Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens, Helen Mirren, Uzo Aduba and more. Written and created by David Weil, this series will focus on the various emotions and experiences that are faced by humans, and how all of them are related to each other in some manner. Solos will be released on Amazon Prime on May 21.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM 'SOLOS' TRAILER

