Morgan Stevens, Known For His Work On 'Fame', Found Dead At His Los Angeles Home

Morgan Stevens, a popular actor from the '80s, has passed away of heart-related disease. The actor was best known for his performance in the series Fame and Melrose Place.

The incident reportedly took place on January 26. He was 70.

Actor Morgan Stevens passes away of arteriosclerosis cardiovascular disease

The artist had been found dead at his residence in Los Angeles last week. The authorities have now confirmed that he died of heart-related disease.

The Los Angeles Coroner's Office has stated that Stevens passed away of arteriosclerosis cardiovascular disease. The news of his death had first emerged last week, as per TMZ. It was reported that his neighbour had expressed concern over his whereabouts after he was not seen for many days. Following a wellness check, the authorities confirmed his death after his dead body was found in his kitchen.

Morgan Stevens' career

The actor had started working in the film industry in the '70s. Among his notable appearances at the start of his career was the sitcom One Day at a Time, which was released in 1979.

Stevens had earned popularity for his role as a David Reardon in the TV show Fame, which ran from 1982 to 1985. He had played the character of a teacher at the New York High School of Performing Arts, David Reardon, making appearances in seasons 2, 3, and 4 of the 6-season show.

Among the other highlights of his career was in the TV show Melrose Place in 1995. He had featured in season 3 and had played the character Nick Diamond, an attorney, making his appearance in seven episodes.

A Year in the Life was another well-known work in his career, appearing in 22 episodes during the sole season of the show from 1986 to 1988. The actor also attained fame for his work in TV shows like The Love Boat, Bare Essence, The Waltons, Quincy, and Heliingers Law. He starred in films Haunted Planet and Up River.

His real name was Calvin Morgan Stevens and he was born on October 16, 1951. Among his last-known works included Walker, Texas Ranger, which was released in 1999.