Morgan Wallen Still Improving Himself, Cancels Summer Tour Dates And Festivals

Country singer Morgan Wallen is on the road to being a better human after his scandal earlier this year but it would include no shows, concerts or festivals for his dedicated fans. Many expected him to hold events to celebrate his album Dangerous: The Double Album spent 10 weeks as No.1 on the Billboard 200 charts. Recently, he took to his Instagram account to post a long four-page note on his journey so far and the decisions for his future.

In his handwritten note, posted on Tuesday, Morgan appreciated his fans and acknowledged that it was not easy to support him while he was being criticised for using racial slurs. "So many things have happened since I've had the opportunity to talk to my fans", he wrote as he explained how he was delighted to have his album receive a historical success. He prioritised writing authentic songs and told fans that he felt satisfied when the Dangerous album was ready to release.

Wallen spoke about feeling proud of his album and how it was a great "accolade" to have fans being able to relate to some of his songs. He then wrote about how 2020 was a tough year for all and had continued for him in 2021. He further apologised for his actions and spoke about his time off.

Talking about his journey pursuing a career in the music industry, he wrote that he pursued his career when he was 22-years-old and how he never "surveyed the man (he) became during the period". "I can already see a difference between 22-year-old and 27-year-old me", he wrote and expected to see a difference in the next five years. "I am still very proud of who I am and the man I am becoming. I will always strive to be better", he expressed.

During his break, he worked on being better but explained that he needed more time to improve. "(I) will not be performing tour dates this summer.. or the Luke Bryan tour dates", he wrote. Concluding his long note he explained that he is spending time in Nashville and will be back with more projects soon.

Morgan Wallen pens long note post controversy:

(Promo Image Source: Morgan Wallen Instagram)