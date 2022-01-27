'Mortal Kombat 2' Gets Greenlight From Warner Bros, 'Moon Knight' Writer Gets On Board

Mortal Kombat 2 has officially been greenlit by Warner Bros, the popular video game franchise was rebooted in 2021 after the critical and commercial failure of the 1997 film Mortal Kombat: Annihilation. Mortal Kombat was released last year and premiered in theatres and on HBO Max at the same time. Post the release of the movie, there were rumours that the makers were in talks to create a sequel, the movie is now officially under production.

Mortal Combat 2 officially under production

As per a report by Deadline, Warner Bros and New Line have hired Jeremy Slater to write Mortal Kombat 2. Slater serves as the lead writer on the Marvel/Disney+ series Moon Knight and has also written the screenplay for Netflix's series Umbrella Academy. Meanwhile, no other details regarding the cast and release date of the movie have been announced yet.

More about Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat was a reboot of the 1995 movie and its sequel Mortal Kombat: Annihilation was released in 1997. The movie was released in 2021 and received a simultaneous release on HBO Max and in theatres. Although the films didn't collect much at the box office, Mortal Kombat was HBO Max's most-streamed movie and became the most-successful film launched on the streaming platform to date. The movie was directed by Simon McQuoid from a screenplay by Greg Russo and Dave Callaham.

The film stars Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Chin Han, Max Huang, Joe Taslim, and Hiroyuki Sanada. The film follows Cole Young, a washed-up mixed martial arts fighter who is unaware of his hidden lineage or why assassin Sub-Zero is hunting him down. Concerned for the safety of his family, he seeks out a clique of fighters that were chosen to defend Earthrealm against Outworld.

Meanwhile, the video game was created by Ed Boon and John Tobias and has become the best-selling fighting game franchise worldwide and one of the highest-grossing media franchises of all time. The original game has spawned many sequels and spin-offs consisting of several action-adventure games, as well as a comic book series and a card game.

Image: Instagram/@mortalkombatmovie