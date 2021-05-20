'Mortal Kombat 2' May See The Champions Battle It Out In Outer Space

Ever since the release of the 2021 rebooted version of Mortal Kombat, rumours and news pieces regarding a supposed sequel have been floating around. During the past months, a lot has been speculated and theorized with regards to Mortal Kombat 2. And now, as per a report on WeGotThisCovered, the Mortal Kombat cast members, as their respective characters, may partake in the titular tournament in outer space, which will also include the likes of Sonya Blade, Cole Young and Jax. In the past, Mortal Kombat tournaments, be it in videogames or the Netflix animated series, time and again, the characters have been seen undertaking missions in a land beyond the earth realm or the nether realm.

Additionally, it must be noted that the titular tournament is fought between beings of several worlds, which would justify the space setting for the film. However, the makers of Mortal Kombat 2, if the film is even being made at all, are yet to confirm, deny, or comment on any of the reports. Details regarding the Mortal Kombat 2 release date will also be shared as and when anything hinting at the same is made available online.

What one can expect from the upcoming Mortal Kombat 2?

The ending of the film saw Hanzo Hashashi aka Scorpion retreat to the nether realm after defeating Joe Taslim's Sub-Zero. Due to this development, one can say that the character may also become a part of the Mortal Kombat sequel cast. Additionally, as reported earlier, Taslim himself has signed on to star as his Mortal Kombat characters (Sub-Zero and Noob Saibot) for a total of four films following the first addition to the list of the movies.

The ending of Mortal Kombat itself saw Lewis Tan's Cole Young making its way to Hollywood to get in touch with yet another iconic Mortal Kombat character, Johnny Cage, teasing his arrival in the upcoming film. As reported earlier, Johnny Cage may be modelled after Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds. However, those reports are yet to be commented upon by the makers of the film.

Additionally, It is also believed that the twin sister of the character of Mileena, namely Kitana, can also make an appearance in the rumoured sequel. However, the same has to be confirmed by studio executives. Further Mortal Kombat 2 updates and information regarding Mortal Kombat 2 release date will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

Mortal Kombat trailer:

