Mortal Kombat 2021 Release Date In India Announced; Read Here To Find Out More

The reboot film Mortal Kombat is all set to hit the silver screens in India. Mortal Kombat will see a multilingual release in India with Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions. The movie will also air on HBO Max, a few weeks after its theatrical release.

The 2021 version of Mortal Kombat is a reboot of the 1995-1997 Mortal Kombat films. The movies are based on a video game franchise of the same name. The story of the film follows Cole Young, a mixed-martial arts fighter and his journey to discover his true identity and lineage. The 2021 version will be directed by Simon McQuoid, marking his directorial debut. The trailer for the film surpassed Deadpool 2 and Logan to become the most-watched red-band trailer in history.

Mortal Kombat's cast

Warner Bros' upcoming martial fantasy arts film Mortal Kombat features an ensemble cast of Japanese, Australian, Singaporean, Malaysian, and Chinese actors. The main cast consists of Lewis Tan as Cole Young, the protagonist of the film. Joe Taslim will play the role of Sub-Zero aka Bi-Han. Well-known Japanese actors Tadanobu Asano and Hiroyuki Sanada will be seen in prominent roles in the film. The supporting cast consists of Ludi Lin known for his role in Netflix's The Ghost Bride, Chin Han, and Josh Lawson, among others.

Mortal Kombat's release date

Warner Bros announced Mortal Kombat's release date in India with a new poster. Mortal Kombat's release date is set to April 16, 2021. After a couple of delays from January to March, the final release date is set for April 2021. Taran Adarsh shared the poster on his Instagram account. Mortal Kombat's cast graced the new poster for the film. Each character is seen displaying a fighting stance in their costumes from the film.

The previous duology were critical and commercial failures that halted the production of the third film. This 2021 reboot film brings with it hope for better execution of the story and enhanced visuals. Last year in April, a video animation film titled Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge was released. The movie centred around a character named Scorpion, a ninja and his quest for revenge against his family's murder.