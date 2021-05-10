Mortal Kombat 2's Johnny Cage May Be Modeled After Actor Ryan Reynolds; Reports

The makers of Mortal Kombat 2 will reportedly model the live-action iteration of the iconic video game character, Johnny Cage on Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds. By the same, they meant that the overall demeanour, tonality and sense of humour of the upcoming live-action version of the fictional movie star/fighter of a character will be very much similar to Reynolds himself. As per a report on WeGotThisCovered, the studio is taking the decision to do this as the video game character and Ryan Reynolds himself are very much alike in terms of personality and casting on Reynolds as Johnny Cage may not be a financially viable step to take. The report even additionally said that that the decision has been supposedly taken since the chances of Reynolds himself playing the character in Mortal Kombat 2 are slim to nearly none as he is one of the busiest personalities in Hollywood, with multiple films in the works and him navigating through the corporate world with his several business ventures.

What can one expect from the upcoming Mortal Kombat sequel film?

Given that the ending of the film saw Hanzo Hashashi aka Scorpion retreat to the nether realm after defeating Joe Taslim's Sub-Zero, one can say that the character may also become a part of the Mortal Kombat sequel cast. Additionally, as reported earlier, Taslim himself has signed on to star as his Mortal Kombat characters (Sub-Zero and Noob Saibot) for a total of four films following the first addition to the list of movies. Additionally, the ending of Mortal Kombat itself saw Lewis Tan's Cole Young making its way to Hollywood to get in touch with yet another iconic Mortal Kombat character, Johnny Cage, teasing his arrival in the upcoming film. It is also believed that the twin sister of the character of Mileena, namely Kitana, can also make an appearance in the rumoured sequel. However, the same has to be confirmed by studio executives. Further information regarding the upcoming rumoured addition to the list of Mortal Kombat movies will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

About Mortal Kombat:

Helmed by Simon McQuoid, Mortal Kombat is based on the video game franchise of the same name. The upcoming film serves as a reboot version of the Mortal Kombat film franchise, the first film of which made it to theatres in 1995 and the final one of the same in 1997. The plot of the 2021 film sees Mortal Kombat as a mysterious, intergalactic tournament in which the participants can be seen indulging in ancient martial arts. This time around, Liu Kang from the Earth realm has been invited as a competitor in the competition, who must assemble a team to defend the earth realm. The movie stars Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, amongst others, in pivotal roles.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.