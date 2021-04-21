'Mortal Kombat': A Curated List Of All The Martial Arts Action Films In The Franchise

Mortal Kombat is an American series of martial arts action films. The first film was released in 1995 followed by a short film that was also released in the same year. The first movie’s sequel was released in 1997 and a short fan film was released in 2010. After a huge break, a reboot of the film series will be coming up in April 2021. Here’s a curated list of Mortal Kombat all movies.

Mortal Kombat (1995)

Mortal Kombat was directed by Paul W. S. Anderson, produced by Lawrence Kasanoff and written by Kevin Droney. The film stars Robin Shou, Linden Ashby, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, Bridgette Wilson, Talisa Soto and Christopher Lambert. It is the first instalment of the film series and the plot follows a warrior monk, a soldier and an actor who are on their journey to combat evil sorcerer. The movie received a mixed response from critics and the IMDb rating of the film is 5.8 out of 10.

Mortal Kombat: The Journey Begins (1995)

Mortal Kombat: The Journey Begins is an animated film that is an adaptation of Mortal Kombat. The movie is Joseph Francis and was released just a few days after the live-action Mortal Kombat. The film features voiceovers by Jeff Bennett, Jennifer Hale, Jim Cummings, Ron Feinberg and others. The IMDb rating of the film is 3.7 out of 10.

Mortal Kombat: Annihilation (1997)

Mortal Kombat: Annihilation is directed by John R. Leonetti and is the sequel to the 1995 film Mortal Kombat. It stands as the second instalment in the Mortal Kombat film series and stars Robin Shou, Talisa Soto, Brian Thompson, Sandra Hess, Lynn Red Williams, Irina Pantaeva, Marjean Holden, Musetta Vander, Keith Cooke, and James Remar. The story of the film picks immediately following the last film. A group of martial arts warriors have six days to save the Earth from an extra-dimensional invasion. The IMDb rating of the movie is 3.7 out of 10.

Mortal Kombat: Rebirth (2010)

Mortal Kombat: Rebirth is a short fan film directed by Kevin Tancharoen. The movie features an alternative version of the Mortal Kombat universe. The characters are portrayed with different origins, based on realism.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge (2020)

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge is an adult animated martial arts film based on the Mortal Kombat franchise. It is directed by Ethan Spaulding and features voiceovers by Jennifer Carpenter, Joel McHale, Ike Amadi and others. The story revolves around the title character who is on a mission to seek revenge on those who murdered his family. The IMDb rating of the film is 7.4 out of 10.

Mortal Kombat 2021

Mortal Kombat 2021 is an upcoming film directed by Simon McQuoid that serves as a reboot of the film series. The film stars Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Chin Han, Joe Taslim, and Hiroyuki Sanada. The movie is slated to release on April 23, 2021.

