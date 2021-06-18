'Mortal Kombat' Star Hiroyuki Sanada Joins 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Star-studded Cast?

Directed by Chad Stahelski, John Wick: Chapter 4 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year 2022 starring Keanu Reeves reprising his roles. Along with the star-studded cast of the fourth installment of the John Wick series, Mortal Kombat star Hiroyuki Sanada has been confirmed to play a role in the movie. Read more to know about the new John Wick 4 cast member and where you know him from.

Hiroyuki Sanada in John Wick 4

According to the reports from Deadline, the Japanese actor has officially boarded the cast of the fourth movie of the franchise. The story revolving around the famous hitman John Wick will be further explored in the fourth installment where the details of the 60-year-old actor's character are yet to be disclosed. The big-budgeted shooting of the movie will soon commence in exotic places such as France, Germany, and Japan.

Fans excited to see Hiroyuki Sanada in John Wick 4

As soon as the reports broke out, fans of the John Wick franchise and the veteran actor went into a frenzy as they were excited to see him in a major Hollywood movie once again. Several fans took to their Twitter to rejoice at the news while some hoped to see the actor in an important role in the movie. One fan commented that Sanada deserved more screen time while some fans were excited about the John Wick 4 release date.

exactly! he is soooo freaking good, he deserves more screen time — Tygas (@Thiagogf94) June 17, 2021

The new John Wick movie is going to be another kick-ass film. I know it. It's definitely going to be worth the wait. But I do wonder when the film series is going to end. — Paul Kwauk (@PaulKwauk) June 17, 2021

I didn't think John Wick could get better @shoujohoe_ pic.twitter.com/XPsv68qNrJ — Glenn Guishard (@Guishmonster) June 17, 2021

More on Hiroyuki Sanada

The Japanese veteran actor first appeared in his major Hollywood movie in The Last Samurai in 2003 which is enjoyed by his fans to date. He went on to appear in several minor yet important roles in The Wolverine, 47 Ronin, Life, and Avengers: Endgame. He is, arguably, known for his recurring role in Westworld and portraying the role of Scorpion in Mortal Kombat. He was last seen in Zack Snyder's megahit Netflix movie Army of the Dead.

More on John Wick: Chapter 4

Star-studded John Wick 4 cast features Keanu Reeves along with Asia Kate Dillon, Ian McShane, and Laurence Fishburne. The newest addition to the cast had pleased the director, suggested reports from Deadline, as he stated that he was 'thrilled and honoured' to have him on the movie. The movie is all set for a theatrical release on the 27th of May in 2022.

IMAGE- STILL FROM ARMY OF THE DEAD & JOHN WICK'S INSTAGRAM

