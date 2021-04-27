'Mortal Kombat' Star Lewis Tan Says His Favourite Scene Was Left Out Of The Film

Lewis Tan, who plays the part of Cole Young in Mortal Kombat movie, quite recently revealed that one of his most favourite action scenes that were shot for the 2021 reboot film did not actually even make it to the final cut of the film. As per a report on GamesRadar, while talking about his favourite fight scene with a Twitter user, Lewis Tan aka Cole Young in Mortal Kombat movie went on to reveal that there were so many fight scenes that didn't make it to the final cut. One of those was his most favourite ones. However, Tan was seen expressing his hope regarding the same making it to the bonus features of the Blu-Ray version of the film, as and when the same is released.

Lewis Tan on the fight scenes that didn't make it to the Mortal Kombat movie

There are much more fights that didn’t make it including my faviorte one. Hopefully on special features. #MortalKombatMovie ðŸ”¥â¤ï¸ https://t.co/aGUwXz4uP5 — Lewis Tan (@TheLewisTan) April 23, 2021

The 2021 film made it to select theatres around the world as well as on HBO Max on April 23rd, 2021. The film paid homage to the traditional form of Kung Fu in more scenes than one. Additionally, the makers of the film were also seen paying homage to the classic video game series that inspired it all. As far as the updates regarding the release of Mortal Kombat in India are concerned, no plans regarding the same have been revealed yet, owing to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic that has plagued the country. Details regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

About Mortal Kombat

Helmed by Simon McQuoid, Mortal Kombat is based on the video game franchise of the same name. The upcoming film serves as a reboot version of the Mortal Kombat film franchise, the first film of which made it to theatres in 1995 and the final one of the same in 1997. The plot of the 2021 film sees Mortal Kombat as a mysterious, intergalactic tournament in which the participants can be seen indulging in ancient martial arts. This time around, Liu Kang from the Earth realm has been invited as a competitor in the competition, who must assemble a team to defend the earth realm. The movie stars Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, amongst others, in pivotal roles.