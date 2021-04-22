Mortal Kombat: Sub-Zero’s Story To Continue Post The First Film? All You Need To Know

The release of the much-awaited Mortal Kombat movie is right around the corner. As is evidenced by the trailer, the film will explore the themes of personal rivalry and revenge, which will give rise to the inter-galactic fight tournament between good and evil (The teams of which will be spearheaded by Scorpion and Sub-Zero, respectively). But, if a report on Variety is to be believed, the story of Joe Taslim’s Noob Saibot aka Mortal Kombat's Sub-Zero will continue post the events of the first film. As per the Variety article, Joe Taslim has signed on to return as the iconic Mortal Kombat antagonist for a total of four films post the one that will see him debut as the character. However, the one condition for the same is that the 2021 film, which is due for a release on April 23, 2021, should be a commercial success.

The trailer for Mortal Kombat 2021 movie:

As per a report on ScreenRant, Warner Bros. is hoping to spawn a franchise surrounding the Mortal Kombat characters that is supposed to consist of Mortal Kombat's sequels, spin-offs, and television shows for HBO Max. One of those, as per the very same report, is going to be a Shaolin Monk franchise spinoff, featuring the characters of Liu Kang and Kung Lao. However, details regarding further additions to the franchise, should it become one, can only be hoped for once and if the 2021 reboot is a success. The same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

A little about Warner Bros'. history with film franchises:

In the past, Warner Bros. has tried several times to launch a successful film franchise, such that the now-partially successful DCEU and the MonsterVerse, both of which have posted numbers that have been deemed as disappointing by the studio. The last addition to Warner Bros. MonsterVerse saga, namely Godzilla vs Kong, is touted to be the final entry in the series, given the franchise’s overall performance at the box office, even though the 2021 film that sees the two pop-culture icons fight it out has been one of the biggest pandemic box office success stories. More information regarding the future films and TV shows through which Warner Bros. is looking to extend the Mortal Kombat universe will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available by the makers of the same.