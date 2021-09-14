'Mortal Kombat' To Develop Into A Franchise Again? Warner Bros. In Talks

Mortal Kombat was back on the big screen after almost 25 years. However, much like the iconic video game, on which the movie was based, being enjoyed on smaller screens, its film counterpart was lapped by many on a streaming platform too, as it turned out to be one of the films to have a hybrid release amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While the release turned out to be a success, the action sequences of the characters could possibly be seen in theatres again as makers are reportedly working on developing the franchise further.

As per a report on Variety, Warner Bros, the banner backing the action venture, is in talks to develop the sequel. The studio could also be looking to create more installments in the franchise.

Mortal Kombat sequel

The news of Mortal Kombat's sequel had first surfaced around the time of the release of the movie in April. The movie had released simultaneously in theatres as well as on streaming platforms on April 23. At that time, it was reported that the makers were impressed by the box office performance of the movie since it performed better than expectations, as per COVID-19 standards.

The movie reportedly grossed $83.6 million at the box office, before it went on to be a smash hit on HBO Max. However, it had received mixed reviews.

Mortal Kombat was directed by Simon McQuoid, who made his directorial debut with the venture, with a screenplay penned by Greg Russo and Oren Uziel. The movie has been produced by James Wan, Todd Garner, Simon McQuoid and E. Bennett Walsh.

The movie stars Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Chin Han, Max Huang, Joe Taslim, and Hiroyuki Sanada.

The mixed martial arts fantasy film was a reboot of the franchise that had been lying in the cans since the failure of the 1997 movie Mortal Kombat: Annihilation.

The action film traced the story of a mixed martial arts fighter Cole Young, played by Lewis Tan, who seeks to protect his family by seeking out fighters from the Earthrealm-Outworld clash as assassin Sub-Zero works to hunt him down.