Mortal Kombat Trailer Review: Makers Stay True To The Game, But Is More The Merrier?

The official Mortal Kombat trailer has been released by the makers of the much-awaited film. The trailer, which can be found below, introduces a plethora of live-action versions of the characters from the original game. Unlike the previous Mortal Kombat film, the viewers, this time around, will get to see what will the likes of Sub-Zero, Liu Kang, Raiden and Sonya Blade, amongst others, will look like in the 2021 version and how exactly will they be responsible for taking the Mortal Kombat plot forward this time. The trailer can be found below as well as on Warner Bros.' YouTube channel.

Also Read: Mortal Kombat Reveals Trailer Date And Twitter Emoji; Sub Zero And Kano Also Introduced

Mortal Kombat trailer:

Thoughts on the Mortal Kombat trailer:

Also Read: Godzilla Vs. Kong New Clip Shows More Action Between The Monsters

In terms of the storyline and plot devices, as one can see in the trailer above, the makers of the 2021 version are taking a different direction than the one taken by Paul W. S. Anderson and John R. Leonetti, who directed the 1995 and 1997 versions of the film, respectively. The film is anchored by the story of a young fighter who must join the alliance of a handful of Martial Arts warriors in order to save his family, as well as the world that he inhabits, from an otherworldly calamity. In addition to that, it appears as if there will be an increased amount of bloodshed in the upcoming Simon McQuoid directorial, which was presumably a conscious decision on the part of the maker in order to stay true to the video game franchise that inspired it. It would also appear as if the makers want to service the gamers who have essentially virtually stepped into the shoes of one Mortal Kombat character or the other during their formative years.

Also Read: Mortal Kombat: Annihilation Cast Has Robin Shou, Sandra Hess And Others; See List

As far as the visuals are concerned, it seems like the film is going to be very much on-par with the fantasy epic cinematic outings of today, in terms of visual effects and camera angles. But, the sheer number of characters that one can see in the trailer does raise concerns over whether or not each and every Mortal Kombat character will get enough screen time or not, because it looks like the makers will touch upon the origin stories of multiple key Mortal Kombat characters. A sizable number of plotlines and subplots, historically, hasn't worked well for the film most of the time. One can say that only time will reveal as to how does Simon McQuoid intends on covering the origins of the characters that the future viewers of the film essentially grew up with and yet make a coherent film. As far as Mortal Kombat release date is concerned, the film will get a theatrical as well as a digital release on April 16th. From that day on, the film will be available for streaming on HBO Max for a total of 31 days.

Also Read: 'Godzilla Vs Kong' Japanese Trailer To 'Drishyam 2', Top Trailer Releases Of The Week

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.