Mortal Kombat: Warner Bros. Pushes Release Date In India Ahead By A Week

Warner Bros' upcoming action fantasy movie Mortal Kombat shifted its release date in India. Movie Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media account to announce the news regarding the release date of Mortal Kombat. Mortal Kombat will see a multilingual release in India with Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions. The movie will also be available to stream on HBO Max, a few weeks after its theatrical release.

Warner Bros shifts Mortal Kombat's release date in India

Taran Adarsh took to his Instagram account to share a new poster of Mortal Kombat. He also revealed that the release date of the film has been shifted from April 16, 2021, to April 23, 2021. He added that the release date is shifted so that the film releases in the United States and India at the same time. In the brand new poster, we can see all the characters of the movie as well as the new release date of the film.

In the caption, Taran Adarsh wrote, "#MORTALKOMBAT: WARNER BROS SHIFTS DATE... Keeping in line with its #US release, #MortalKombat release in #India too has been pushed ahead by one week: from 16 April to 23 April 2021... Will release in #English, #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu in #Indian cinemas". Take a look at the post below.

The 2021 version of Mortal Kombat is a reboot of the 1995-1997 Mortal Kombat films. The movies are based on the popular video game franchise of the same name. The story revolves around Cole Young, a mixed-martial arts fighter who is on a journey to discover his true identity and explore his lineage. Simon McQuoid will be making his directorial debut by directing this film. The trailer for the film surpassed Deadpool 2 and Logan to become the most-watched red-band trailer in history.

The previous instalments of the series were critical and commercial failures, resulting in the production of the third film being stopped. This reboot brings hope for better execution of the story and enhanced visuals. Last year in April, an animation film titled Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge was released, it received a very positive response from the audience. The movie was centered around a character named Scorpion, a ninja, and his quest for revenge against his family's murder.

Source: Mortal Kombat's Instagram