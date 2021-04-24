Mortal Kombat: We're Already Thinking About A Sequel, And So Are The Film's Actors!

The Mortal Kombat is now successfully running across theatres and streaming on HBO Max now and fans seem to love it. The action-packed movie has received a lot of positive responses for the perfect adaption of its characters and their attacks. While the R-rated adaptation of the original game with the same name seems near perfect, fans can’t seem to get enough of it. With fans already demanding a sequel to this action-filled movie, the cast of the film seems to agree with their desire.

Mortal Kombat is an iconic game that has been developed and rebooted multiple times. With each new game, the Kombat roster keeps getting bigger and this gave the movie’s makers a plethora of warriors to choose from. In this installment of the film, the makers decided to go with some of the most iconic names of the game with the likes of Goro, Mileena, and Sub-Zero. However, the fans’ concern about not seeing Johnny Cage on screen was a real nudge for the makers to prepare a bigger roster for the sequel if they plan one.

Johnny Cage and other icons

Starting the conversation of Johnny Cage, many noted that the name of Ryan Reynolds came up and it was suggested by none other than Max Huang, who plays Kung Lao in the film. Continuing the conversation during an interview, Mortal Kombat's cast revealed the characters they would want to see in the sequel, and they were on point. Along with Max Huang, Jessica McNamee who plays Sonya Blade in the movie also suggested that she would love to see Johnny Cage on screen.

Cassie Cage is the name Josh Lawson, who plays Kano, suggested. While Lewis Tan (Cole Young) said he would like to see Scarlet, Mehcad Brooks (Jax) suggested Erron Black. Brooks went on to say that he also wishes to have Kitana and Jacqui Briggs in the sequel as he would love to some women of colour in the film. He also suggested Baraka, which the other cast members seemed to approve.

Mortal Kombat 2021

Mortal Kombat is a martial arts-themed fantasy film based on a video game by the same name. The film which marked the directorial debut of Simon McQuoid is written by Greg Russo and Dave Callaham. Bankrolled by James Wan, Todd Garner, Simon McQuoid, and E. Bennett Walsh, the film’s character roster features some of the most iconic characters and popular actors playing them. Mileena is a popular character played by Sisi Stringer, and another famous character is Raiden, which is portrayed by Tadanobu Asano. Ludi Lin is seen playing Liu Lang while Jessica McNamee plays the fan favourite Sonya Blade. Jax Briggs, Cole Young, Sub Zero are the other major characters seen in the film.

Image Source: Mortal Kombat Twitter