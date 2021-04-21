Mortal Kombat: Why The First 7 Minutes Of Film Ft. Sub-Zero & Scorpio Should Not Be Missed

It is a known fact that the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie is as much about the Great Tournament that is at the centre of the video game franchise as it is about setting scores and making one pay for one’s sins. These themes of family and revenge are very much prevalent in the first seven minutes of the film, which have been released by the makers of the film two days ahead of its release. The nearly 8-minute-long clip sees Scorpion and Sub-Zero, the main representations of good and evil whose rivalry goes way back in the Mortal Kombat universe as Hanzo and Noob Saibot respectively. Three minutes in, one can see the main event that triggers Scorpion’s animosity towards the film’s antagonist, which also supposedly leads to the first-ever altercations of Mortal Kombat’s most beloved characters.

Mortal Kombat's opening scene(s):

As one can also see, the above video clip teases the kind of action set-pieces that one will get to witness in the upcoming feature presentation. The final moments of the clip see Noob Saibot enacting and eventually succeeding in his plan of killing the last of Hanzo's bloodline, indicative of the decades-old rivalry between the clans of the two warriors. The same is supposed to serve as the genesis of the ages-old animosity between two of Mortal Kombat universe's alpha warriors.

Is Scorpion a good guy?

In most early pieces of Mortal Kombat media, Scorpion is typecast in a villainous role. The same could be attributed to his seemingly sinister and malevolent appearance. But, as per the Mortal Kombat lore, Hanzo's Scorpion has had many incursions with the forces of good. So, in order to answer the question, "Is Scorpion a good guy?", one cannot definitely say for sure. However, one thing about the character is clear; He is simply out for revenge from Sub-Zero for the events that one can see unfold above.

Mortal Kombat's release plan(s):

The Simon McQuoid directorial that is laced with action set-pieces and multiple storylines, as is evidenced by the trailers, will get a theatrical as well as a digital release on the 23rd of April, 2021. The film will be made available for streaming on HBO Max for a total of 31 days to its subscribers at no additional cost. As far as Mortal Kombat's release plans in certain parts of India are concerned, the details regarding the same are unclear, due to the newly enforced lockdown restrictions in certain sections of the country. More details regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.