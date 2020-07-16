Most Popular Dialogues By Brad Pitt's Character Aldo Raine In 'Inglourious Basterds'

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt and legendary director Quentin Tarantino worked for the first time together in the film titled Inglourious Basterds. The movie featured actors like Christoph Waltz, Michael Fassbender, Eli Roth, Diane Kruger, Daniel Brühl, Til Schweiger and Mélanie Laurent alongside Brad Pitt. The war film was released in 2009 and showcased the story of a few Jewish soldiers who go on an undercover mission to bring down the Nazi government. Brad Pitt plays the role of Lt. Aldo Raine in the movie. Take a look at the iconic dialogues delivered by Brad Pitt from his first Tarantino movie.

ALSO READ| Brad Pitt Is A Bike Enthusiast & Avid motorcycle Collector; Check His Bike Collection

Best dialogues by Brad Pitt from Inglourious Basterds

“And I want my scalps. And all y’all will git me one hundred Nazi scalps, taken from the heads of one hundred dead Nazis. Or you will die tryin’.”

The dialogue was Brad Pitt's opening monologue from the film and was bang-on impactful. Lt. Aldo Raine was explaining the mission to the "Basterds". He clearly conveys his intention of what he expects from all of the men on this mission. He demands the men to bring him severed scalps of 100 dead Nazis.

“Actually, Werner, we’re all tickled to hear you say that. Quite frankly, watching Donny beat Nazis to death is the closest we ever get to goin’ to the movies.”

Aldo Raine (Brad Pitt) smiles when he says that watching Bear Jew beat Nazis is the closest that they would have ever got to do in the movies. This happens when Werner is seen submitting himself to the hands of Bear Jew. Aldo Raine says this dialogue while Werner is on the verge of dying.

“You probably heard we ain’t in the prisoner-takin’ business; we’re in the killin’ Nazi business. And cousin, business is a-boomin’.”

The 'Basterds' refer to the death squad, whose mission is to kill the Nazis. Lt. Aldo Raine is their head and in charge of planning this mission of killing Nazis. Aldo Raine makes it very clear, right from the start of the film and tells his team of 8 Jewish-American soldiers of what their sole mission is.

ALSO READ| Brad Pitt Spends Hours At Angelia Jolie's Mansion For The First Time Since Their Split

“You know somethin’, Utivich? I think this just might be my masterpiece.”

This line is Brad Pitt's final line of the film where he is seen carving one last Swastika symbol on Hans Landa's forehead. Utivich is played by actor B.J. Novak in the film. Both could be seen leaning near Hans Landa who fell on the ground.

ALSO READ| Brad Pitt Opens Up About His Struggle With Alcoholism, Reveals He Learnt From His Mistakes

ALSO READ| Learn Brad Pitt Inside-out From His Recent Appearance On 'Celebrity IOU' On HGTV

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.