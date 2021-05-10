Mother's Day 2021: Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Other Celebs Post Heartwarming Wishes

Mother's Day 2021 was recently celebrated on 9th May. On the occasion of Mother's Day 2021, many Hollywood stars took to their verified social media handles to honour and appreciate their mother's love and sacrifices. From Chris Hemsworth's appreciation post to Dwayne Johnson's "Proper Mama's Day pic", many stars didn't hold on showering some love.

1. Chris Hemsworth

The Thor actor took to his Instagram and wished his wife a Happy Mother's Day. The couple has 3 kids together. The actor shared a picture of his wife with his kids. While sharing the post, Chris wrote "Happy Mother’s Day to all the brilliant, hardworking, kid carrying, bar-raising, a husband-putting-up-with-ing woman out there!! We salute you".

2. Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson shared a picture with his mother and penned down a lengthy note for his mum. In his note, the actor wrote that he was lucky to have his mom. A part of Dwayne's note read, "I always say if you gotta good mom, then you have a real shot at turning out to be a decent human being. Man, I got lucky. My mom’s been thru it all....cancer survivor, evictions, head-on collision by a drunk driver, suicide attempt (still to this day she has zero recollection of me pulling her off the middle of the highway avoiding oncoming traffic) and decades of being married to a ramblin’ pro wrestler. Tough life.Tougher woman".

3. Kourtney Kardashian

The reality TV star took to her Instagram and wished her mother Kris Jenner on Mother's Day. Kourtney shared a throwback picture of her and her mother and wrote "Happy Mother’s Day @krisjenner !! For all that you’ve taught us, for the lessons, the laughs, for every single second, I love you so much and am so grateful for you".

4. Chris Evans

The Captain America star took to his Instagram and wished his mother and all the mothers out there a Happy Mother's Day. The actor shared pictures of himself with his mother and wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there! (But especially mine)".

5. Courtney Cox

The FRIENDS star shared a video of her daughter Coco singing while she played the piano and wished Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers. Courteney Cox wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day to all those out there who are mothers, have been mothers, will be mothers, or love like mothers".

6. Ben Affleck

The actor took to his Instagram and wished his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three kids, a Happy Mother's Day. Ben shared some throwback pictures of his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and his kids. He wrote "So happy to share these kids with you. Luckiest parents in the world. Thanks for all the good you do. Happy Mother's Day. Love, their Dad".

7. Natalie Portman

The actress shared a picture and penned down an emotional note or her mother on the occasion of Mother's Day. Natalie in her post wrote, "I am so grateful for my mom. This is when we went to an outdoor opera together and it started raining midshow and neither of us could put on our ponchos right and we looked like we were wearing garbage bags. I love her so much and laugh harder with her than with anyone. I am more grateful for her now than ever. I send my love and gratitude to all the mothers out there who do so much and with so much love".

IMAGE: CHRIS HEMSWORTH AND CHRIS EVANS' INSTAGRAM

