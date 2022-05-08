Last Updated:

Mother's Day: Hugh Jackman To Julia Roberts, Hollywood Celebs Share Rare Pics With Family

Hollywood stars including Julia Roberts, Chris Hemsworth, Hugh Jackman and others took to social media to extend wishes to their moms on Mother's Day.

Image: Instagram/@chrishemsworth

Chris Hemsworth extended Mother's Day wishes as he shared an adorable picture of his wife Elsa Pataky with their three children enjoying breakfast in bed together on May 8.

Image: Instagram/@prattprattpratt

Chris Pratt shared a picture of his mother from 1973 and wrote, "We would be nothing without our moms. We see you. We love you."

Image: Instagram/@nicolekidman

Nicole Kidman took a trip down memory lane as she shared a throwback picture of her time in Hawaii with her mother.

Image: Instagram/@juliaroberts

Julia Roberts was also among the Hollywood stars to share a sweet picture with her mom on the occasion of Mother's Day.

Image: Instagram/@kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner posted a beautiful picture of her daughter Stormi Webster as she penned down a note about being a 'young mom'.

Image: Instagram/@thehughjackman

Hugh Jackman took to social media to share a sweet picture on the special occasion, in which he and his mom can be seen twinning in black and white.

Image: Twitter/@GalGadot

Gal Gadot shared a picture in which she was seen with her arm around her mom as she smiled from ear to ear and felt 'lucky' to have her in her life.

Image: Instagram/@lilyjcollins

Emily In Paris star Lily Collins also shared a picture with her mom, in which they can be seen smiling at each other.

Image: Instagram/@justinbieber

Justin Bieber shared a throwback picture with his mom as he wished her a happy Mother's Day.

