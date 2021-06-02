'Moulin Rouge!': Nicole Kidman Celebrates 20 Years Of The Musical With Fan Art Images

Directed by Baz Luhrmann, musical-romantic drama Moulin Rouge marked its 20th anniversary this year. Celebrating the same, Nicole Kidman took to her Instagram to make a toast for Moulin Rouge's 20th anniversary by sharing some of the most iconic photos from the movie. Not stopping there, the 53-year-old actress urged her fans to celebrate the occasion with her by inspiring them to submit their artwork on the movie.

Taking to her Instagram, Nicole shared multiple pictures from the 2001 movie and penned down a personal note to commemorate 20 years of the movie. She informed her fans that the pictures were some of her favourites from the movie and also shared how 'the greatest thing you’ll ever learn is just to love, and be loved in return'. Take a look at the stunning pictures shared by the actress.

Fans of the movie and star shared their artwork in appreciation of the movie and the actress took to her social media to share a reaction video of it. While reacting to the fan arts, Nicole remarked that all the fans were really talented and that she could not believe that her movie inspired such great art. She went on to thank the people involved in the movie for their hard work and vision.

The veteran actress penned down an emotional letter for her fans who shared their artwork, inspired by Moulin Rouge, with her. She remarked that being reminded how impactful the movie is for many people was 'deeply touching'. Talking more about the film, Nicole wrote, 'When we were making this film, we hoped it would be something special and groundbreaking, but it’s far exceeded what I dreamed of. Thank you, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Ewan McGregor, and the entire cast & crew.'.

The actress urged her fans to post their artwork while tagging her so she can upload her favourites. Considered as one of the greatest of Nicole Kidman's movies, fans sent an overwhelming response to the actress. Take a look at some of the fan arts shared by Nicole Kidman.

