'Moulin Rouge' Star Karen Olivo Will Not Return To The Play Due To Rudin Abuse Allegations

Karen Olivo, the Tony-nominated star of Moulin Rouge on Broadway, will reportedly not return to the theatre production as and when the industry re-opens. She is reportedly doing so in protest of, as per her, the industry-wide silence over the workplace harassment and abuse claims that have been levied against multiple award-winning film & theatre producer, Scott Rudin. While referring to Scott Rudin's abuse allegations, the actor was quoted by the officials at Variety saying something on the lines of that if she wants to, she can easily go back to the show and make enough money, but she still wouldn't have any creative control whatsoever over her work.

Additionally, in reference to Scott Rudin allegations, the actor said that she can see that several people are scared with regards to opening up about her and how basically nobody is doing what needs to be done. She has also been quoted by the officials at Variety indirectly urging people to speak up on the topic of the EGOT winner. The part played by Karen Olivo in Moulin Rouge is that of Satine, the character that has also gone by the name of "Sparkling Diamond" in several other iterations of the production.

About Scott Rudin Allegations:

On the other hand, a different former employee had alleged that the producer smashed an Apple computer onto the hand of a former employee because the employee in question could not get him a ticket on a flight that was already sold out. Scott Rudin's abuse allegations have been laid on him by his previous employees, who have claimed that he has repeatedly indulged in acts of vandalism when things haven't gone his way. A former employee has also been quoted by the officials at The Hollywood Reporter saying that at one time, an episode involving Rudin throwing a glass bowl at a wall led to a Human Resource executive being hauled out of the premises of the office due to a panic attack in an Ambulance.

Other testimonies by some of Rudin's former employees:

One of Rudin's former colleagues was quoted by the publication describing every single day spent in the office as "exhausting" and "horrific". A section of the report quoted a certain individual who worked with "The Grand Budapest Hotel' producer alleging that several people were sleeping in the office itself, losing hair, and developing stomach ulcers during their time with Rudin. More information regarding Scott Rudin's abuse allegations will be shared with the readers as and when made available.