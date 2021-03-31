Movies Like 'Work It' That You May Want To Add To Your "Must Watch" List Right Now

Work It is a movie about perseverance, teamwork and the aspiration to be something or someone who is bigger than what one has been told they can be. The film, which has a rating of 6.1 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix. If you are someone who likes movies like Work It, the following list that comprises of films like Work It and the characters of which are similar to the ones played by Work It cast may be of interest to you. Read on to see the complete list of films like Work It.

Movies Like 'Work It' you can binge this weekend:

1) Step Up

The first film in the eponymous Step Up series, starring Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, sees Dance play an important character in it, much like in the case of Work It. The film, similar to the Netflix film, also talks about the importance of teamwork. The film, which has a rating of 6.5 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

2) High School Musical

The first film in the eponymous series of only for TV films made by Disney, much like Work It, touches upon inter-organizational politics and the need for being bigger than oneself. The film has a rating of 5.4 on IMDb. The same can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

3) Step Up 2: The Streets

The second film in the eponymous Step Up film series, much like Work It, is a story of the underdogs and has a handful of memorable dance sequences. The film has a rating of 6.2 on IMDb. It can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

4) Joker

One may wonder as to how is the origin story of an anti-hero similar to a film like Work It. The two parallels that can be drawn between the two films is that both of them are a story of underdogs wanting to rise up the ranks at any cost. Additionally, the two films see their protagonist refuse to be defined by the things that have been told to them. Joker, which has a rating of 8.4 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

5) Birds Of Prey

The Margot Robbie-frontlined feature, much like Work It, is a story about a handful of relatively unknown personalities going up against organizations that are deemed to big to fail. Another parallel that one can point out is the element of teamwork and the one of a kind equation that is shared by the people who make it. The film has a rating of 6.1 on IMDb and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

6) Adventures In Babysitting

Disney Alum and lead Work It cast member Sabrina Carpenter stars as Jenny Parker in this film about an unusual episode in the life of a babysitter. The film, in addition to having a Work It cast member heading it, also talks about the importance of teamwork and preaches the notion of victory through unity. The film can be streamed on YouTube for a fee.

7) Footloose (2011)

The 2011 version of the story of Ren McCormack, much like Work It, is a film about dance and a bunch of youngsters taking on a pre-established system. The film has a rating of 5.9 on IMDb. Also, much like Work It, it can be streamed on Netflix.

8) Feel the Beat

Yet another 2020 film that is focused on a group of dancers has similar plot points to that of Work It. Additionally, much like the film, Feel The Beat culminates in a dance competition that features several memorial performances. The film has a rating of 6.3 on IMDb and is available for streaming on Netflix.

9) StreetDance 2

The Sophia Boutella and George Sampson-starrer, in addition to being a dance film like Work It, tells the story of a vengeful outlier of a protagonist who makes a team of himself in order to compete and claim victory over those who did not acknowledge his presence in the beginning. The film has a rating of 5.7 on IMDb. The same can be streamed on YouTube for a fee.

10) Dirty Dancing

The cult classic feature has moments where the crew members get to showcase their intricate dance choreography skills, much like Work It. Additionally, Work It and Dirty Dancing are similar to each other in the sense that their protagonists are trying to find their own version of happiness and self-actualization. The film has a rating of 7.0 on IMDb and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.