'Sweet Home Alabama' And Other Rom-coms To Watch With Your Bestie Before She Ties The Knot

The time right before a wedding can be a difficult period for the bride, and especially for her closest bridesmaid. Not only do they have to make sure that everything goes perfectly but they also have to celebrate the bride's last few days as a bachelorette. If you or one of your closest friends is getting married soon, then here are five amazing movies that you need to watch with them before the big wedding day.

Five brilliant rom-com movies to watch with your bestie before they tie the knot

Sweet Home Alabama

Sweet Home Alabama is one of the most popular romcoms to ever feature on the silver screen. The film does a wonderful job of showing the ups and downs of true love. Moreover, it also teaches viewers to cherish their house and their roots, telling them how your home with always be your special place, no matter where you go in life.

The Proposal

The Proposal, starring Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds, is one of the funniest romcoms ever made. The film showcases an unlikely couple who end up getting married after a business proposal turns into an unintentional marriage proposal. The Proposal has some hilarious dialogue and is worth watching with your friends just for the laughs and giggles.

Bride Wars

Bride Wars is a must-watch for brides and their bridesmaids. The film is all about how friendship can break apart during the hectic time before a wedding. The titular Bride Wars begins when two best friends plan to get married at the same time and keep trying to one-up each other. Watching this film will show you the importance of your friends and will teach you to never let go of them even after marriage.

My Best Friend's Wedding

My Best Friend's Wedding is a heartwarming film that deals with love and friendship. When Julia Roberts learns that her best friend is getting married to someone else, she realises that she truly loves him and tries to break apart their marriage. The movie will take you on an emotional journey and will teach you to cherish your friends and respect your life partner.

Mamma Mia

Mamma Mia is a classic that is undoubtedly a must-watch for any bride to be. The movie is a fantastic musical that is based on the Broadway show of the same name. Mamma Mia deals with family, love and friendship, and is a film that will show you all the ups and downs of life.

