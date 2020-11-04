Mrigaya Movie's First Look Out! Film To Star Ankush Hazra And Darshana Banik In Lead

Taran Adarsh is an Indian film critic and film trade analyst. Recently, on his Twitter, he shared the first look of the poster of the upcoming Bengali film, Mrigaya. Mrigaya is an upcoming Bengali movie directed by Souvik Bhattacharjee. Mrigaya's cast includes Ankush Hazra, Darshana Banik, and Subrat Dutta as lead characters. However, Mrigaya's release date has not been announced yet. In his post, he also mentioned that is the shooting of this movie is about to begin on November 19, 2020. He wrote that the film would be shot in Odisha and is produced by STDS Entertainment. He shared a poster of the movie along.

Mrigaya movie's first poster -

Ankush Hazra is an Indian actor associated with Bengali language films. His debut film was Kellafate released in 2010. Ankush caught the attention of film director Pijus Saha who starred him in his romantic comedy film Kellafate of Banner-Prince Entertainment P4. This film was also produced by Saha. Hazra was paired opposite newcomer Rupashree. Hazra was an extraordinary dancer and enhanced his popularity as a great dancer in Tollywood.

Darshana Banik is an Indian model and actress. Darshana works for the Bengali and Telugu film industry. She began her career as a model and brand ambassador for different brands like Colors, Vodafone, and Boroline. Subrat Dutta is an actor who appears in Indian movies. He is well known for his role in Bollywood films like Talaash, Tango Charlie, Zameen, The Shaukeens, Rakhcharitra, Bhootnath Returns, and Bengali films Chaturanga, Bibar and Jor.

