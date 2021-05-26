'Mrs Doubtfire' Cast: Here Is A List Of Actors Who Were A Part Of This 1993 Comedy Flick

Mrs Doubtfire is a 1993 Chris Columbus directed comedy-drama, which was bankrolled by Marsha Garces Williams, Robin Williams and Mark Radcliffe. It went on to become the second-highest-grossing film of 1993, across the world and also bagged the Academy Award for Best Makeup as well as the Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. Scroll further to find out about the cast of Mrs Doubtfire.

A look at Mrs Doubtfire cast

Robin Williams

The actor plays the role of Daniel Hillard in the movie, who disguises as a titular character of Mrs Doubtfire, in order to stay closer to his kids whose full custody has been given to his ex-wife Miranda, after she filed for divorce. Williams went on to win the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for his performance in the movie. He was also one of the producers of the movie.

Sally Field

Sally Field played the role of Miranda Hillard in the movie, who hires Mrs Doubtfire as the nanny to her children after she gets full custody of them, post-filing for divorce with her husband Daniel. In a twist of events, she finds out that Mrs Doubtfire is actually her ex-husband and is furious, however further realising that his disguised avatar indeed bettered her relationship with her children. As the movie concludes, Miranda ends up filing for joint custody with Daniel, for their three kids. The actor is quite renowned for her work in the industry and has won two Academy Awards, three Primetime Emmy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, a Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Pierce Brosnan

Brosnan played the role of Stuart Dunmeyer aka Stu, who is Miranda’s new boyfriend after her divorce from Daniel. It is during, Miranda’s surprise party that Mrs Doubtfire tries to help Stu, as he chokes on the pepper in his food and her prosthetic mask falls off, revealing that she is no one else but Daniel. The actor is also known for playing James Bond in four movies of the 007 franchise, including GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough, and Die Another Day.

Harvey Fierstein

The actor was seen playing the role of Daniel’s brother Frank in the movie. He is a make–up artist and helps Daniel, with his Mrs Doubtfire avatar by making a costume and the prosthetic mask. The actor is popularly known for his role in the movie.

