Mrs Doubtfire Director Confirms There Is An R-Rated Version Of The Film; Read On

Mrs Doubtfire's director, Chris Columbus has put all speculations regarding the existence of an NC-17 version of the Robin Williams-starrer to rest by saying that there is no NC-17 version of the film that told the story of a father wanting to be with his children in any way possible. However, the director, who also helmed the first two film of the Home Alone series, did confirm that there is an R-Rated version of the feature. While on the subject of the speculations surrounding an alleged Mrs Doubtfire's NC-17 cut that's out there, Columbus, while talking to the professionals at Entertainment Weekly, Columbus recounted the time when Williams gave multiple takes and enacted several parts differently, sometimes with different dialogues and get-ups, which led to multiple versions of the film, none of which, as implied by the director, had the earmarks of an NC-17 film. Some clips of Robin Williams in Mrs Doubtfire can be found below.

Robin Williams in Mrs Doubtfire:

On the subject of the possibility of whether or not Mrs Doubtfire's R-Rated cut will ever see the light of day, the director, while conversing with the officials at Entertainment Weekly, expressed that he has his fair share of doubts regarding the same. However, Chris Columbus did say that he is willing to revisit his 1993 feature as a documentary. More details regarding the release of Mrs Doubtfire's R-Rated cut, should the makers ever divulge on it, will be shared with the readers as and when made available.

About Mrs. Doubtfire:

Mrs Doubtfire is the story of Daniel, a divorced actor, who puts on the disguise of an ageing female Scottish housekeeper, in order to work at his ex-wife's house and spend more time with his children. The film, in addition to the late Robin Williams, stars the likes of Pierce Brosnan, Mara Wilson, Lisa Jakub, and Matthew Lawrence, amongst others. The feature presentation, which has a rating of 7.0 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in India to the members who have its paid subscription. As far as other countries are concerned, the film can be streamed on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, or other local streamers, depending on one's geographic location.