Ms Marvel Episode 3 Release Date & Time: Here's When Ms Marvel's New Episode Comes Out

The third episode of Iman Vellani's superhero miniseries Ms Marvel is all set to stream on June 22, 2022, via the OTT platform Disney+. The first two episodes have already set the stage for a fascinating drama, while the third one will reportedly shed light on Kamran (played by Rish Shah) and the identity of his mother.

While Kamran's mother Namja isn't a very important part of the comic book's storyline, it seems like she's connected to Kamala Khan's source of power. On the other hand, Kamran is the designated villain in the Ms Marvel universe. The third episode might also give a glimpse of the origin of Kamala's powers.

Ms Marvel Episode 3 release date and time in India

The third episode will be debuting on Disney+ on June 22 at its usual 3 a.m. ET/12 p.m. PT slot. This is the third of the six-episode series that will conclude on July 13. In India, the episode will release on Disney+ Hotstar at 12:30 pm IST

For the unversed, it follows a 16-year-old fangirl of Avengers, Kamala Khan, who finds it hard to fit in until she gains her own superpowers.

Apart from Iman Vellani, the series also stars Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Laurel Marsden, and Azhar Usman among others in pivotal roles.

While the show comes as a limited series, it may as well be connected to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe in the near future. Talking about the same, Iman told Variety, "This was a new power set for the MCU, we’re building as we go, so whatever we establish now is going to be canon for the rest of the MCU. You have to be careful about your physicality, because it has to stay the same." Post her latest stint, Iman's Kamala khan will be seen alongside Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris in The Marvels.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @BRANDONJESUS_BR)