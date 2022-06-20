'Ms Marvel': Iman Shares Joy Of Playing Muslim Superhero, 'excited To See Fans' Reaction'

Pakistani-Canadian actor Iman Vellani, who recently headlined Marvel's first Muslim superhero movie, is excited to bring "an entirely new diaspora of fans into the MCU."According to Deadline, the 19-year-old star who played the titular role in Ms. Marvel, plays the role of Kamala Khan in the Disney Plus series.

For the unknown, the latest series that has been releasing new episodes is the seventh television one in the MCU, which premiered on June 8. During her recent interaction with BBC’s Asian Network, the young star confessed how post the premiere of the series, she was looking forward to seeing fans’ reactions and how they felt watching her on-screen as the main lead.

Ms Marvel star Iman Vellani talks about playing Marvel's first Muslim superhero

The star shared how much the series meant to her and especially what it meant to be a Marvel fan. Talking about the same, she told the International network, “I’m excited to see their reaction. All my family back in Pakistan are so excited."

Of her character’s development, she revealed that she was 17 when she was cast as 16-year-old Kamala. Elucidating further, she revealed how she had to sit for hours with the series creators in order to get into the shows of Kamala. "We had so many conversations, the directors and I, just incorporating so much of my real-life and real-life experiences. I feel like I totally lived Kamala's life."

Iman's British co-star Rish Shah, who plays the role of Kamran in the latest release, explained that blending in on set felt unusually pleasant. He revealed how the first few days were really awkward for him. "It's not often I got to go to a set where I felt like I belonged so much, where you can blend in so naturally and have people that look like us surrounding us on all fronts, whether that's the crew, the cast, the writers' room," he said.

Ms. Marvel will consist of six episodes, concluding on July 13. It is part of Phase Four of the MCU. It will serve as a set-up for the film 'The Marvels', planned for release next year, in which Vellani will be seen reprising her role as Kamala along with some new entrants into the cast, as reported by Deadline.

