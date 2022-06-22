Ms. Marvel: Iman Vellani & Others Groove On Peppy Bollywood Track In New Video, Fans React

Ms. Marvel's third episode is all set to release on June 22 and ahead of the same, the teaser has created hype among the fans. The new clip from the unreleased third episode shows Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan grooving on a peppy Bollywood track.

A clip from the third episode of Ms. Marvel shows the cast celebrating Kamala's brother Aamir's (Saagar Shaikh) wedding with a dance sequence straight out of a Bollywood movie. With just two episodes released from the newest Marvel Disney+ series, fans are already delighted to see Ms. Marvel's powers in action while meeting her on-screen family and friends.

Ms. Marvel's third episode teaser shows stars grooving on Bollywood track

The series cast newcomer Iman Vellani who steps into the shoes of the protagonist Kamala Khan. The third episode will feature her older brother Aamir Khan marrying his fiancee Tyesha Hillman. The new clip shows fans how the characters are in love with the Bollywood-style wedding.

The entire star cast in the video welcomes the couple who are all set to tie the knot. Kamal who plays the main lead is seen taking the center stage before she's joined by her best friend Bruno. However, what caught the attention of the fans was the peppy Bollywood track that gets played in the background.

The new episode will feature a dance sequence set to Mika Singh's track Dil Bole Hadippa from the film by the same name that featured actors Rani Mukerji and Shahid Kapoor in lead. The upcoming episode from the much-loved series has been highly anticipated, considering the fact that the last episode ended on a cliffhanger and die-heart fans just cannot wait to witness what happens next in the life of Kamala.

Going by the new teaser, it seems that the third episode will have the Khan family celebrating Aamir's wedding in an incredible way which shall prove to be the highlight of the episode.

Fans of the series flooded the comment section on YouTube while reacting to the newly released teaser of the third episode. One of the fans commented on the same and wrote, "As an Indian, this gave me goosebumps to see the culture represented on such an enormous stage. Shahid Kapoor and Rani Mukherji are now MCU canon." Another user who had a great time watching the teaser wrote, "Now this is genuine dance number that doesn't look cringe as it did in Eternals..." A third user echoed similar views on the video and wrote, "Loving every episode of this series. One of the best series yet."

IMAGE: Instagram/Marvel