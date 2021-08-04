'Ms. Marvel' Show: All You Need To Know About The Upcoming MCU Superhero, Kamala Khan

Although Ms Marvel will be a relatively recent inclusion to the Marvel comics, the superhero has garnered wide success that her entry into the MCU ( Marvel Cinematic Universe) should be no surprise. Kamala Khan was the breakout star in the 2020 Marvel’s Avengers game and among her planned appearance in Captain Marvel 2, she is set to be hailed as a household name. Apart from Ms Marvel, other productions like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision have given a significant contribution to Phase 4 of the MCU. The show is slated to premiere on Disney Plus.

When is Ms Marvel coming out?

With the series release, Marvel fans will see the first-ever Muslim superhero in her very own show. The series is being helmed by Bad Boys For Life duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. The series' release date, however, hasn't been confirmed by Disney yet although it was slated to release later in 2021. Now, if rumours are to be believed, the series will not arrive until early 2022. The filming began in November 2020 in Atlanta and New Jersey and wrapped in Thailand in May 2021.

With the much-anticipated release of Hawkeye on November 24, the Kamala Khan series will be pushed for a later release. With Ms Marvel and Hawkeye hitting the floor, Marvel will commence the release of other movies lined up, namely: Moon Knight and She-Hulk, and at some point the celebrated Tom Hiddleston starrer Loki season 2.

Ms Marvel's trailer gives the audience proper footage from the show cut into behind-the-scenes action and interviews but doesn't give a full look at Kamala in costume.

Who are the cast and crew of Ms Marvel?

The star of the show is the Canadian actor, Iman Vellani, who will be making her on-screen debut as Ms Marvel herself. She'll be joined by Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli, the protagonist's friend who is on the secret of her superpowers. Aramis Knight will star as the vigilante Kareem, AKA Red Dagger. Kamala's family will be essayed by Saagar Shaikh (playing Amir Khan, Kamala's brother), Zenobia Shroff (playing Muneeba Khan, Kamala's mother) and Mohan Kapur (playing Yusuf Khan, Kamala's father). Apart from them, Laurel Marsden will star as Zoe Zimmer, whilst Rish Shah will play the role of Kamran.

The plot follows a young New Jersey-raised teenager who finds that she has special powers. She then tries to discover who she is and learning about relationships. The superhero can change her appearance to whatever she wills but needs time to recharge after using her powers. Although her villains will range from massive big baddies to more street-level crime, if rumours are true, the series may lead towards the latter.

(IMAGE- @MSMARVELMCU/INSTA)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.