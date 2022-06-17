'Ms Marvel' Star Zenobia Shroff Calls Out Western Press' 'laziness' After Being Misnamed

Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) new series Ms Marvel is basking in success and appreciation from audiences and critics alike since its release on June 8. A story about Kamala Khan, a self-proclaimed biggest Captain Marvel fan, turning into a superhero after gaining powers is striking a chord with many people, especially South Asians.

The heavy representation of South Asian culture in the series was also met with a positive reaction. On the other hand, one of the cast members, Zenobia Shroff called out the Western press after they misnamed her in one of the articles.

Zenobia Shroff reacts to western press misnaming her

According to Hindustan Times, Zenobia Shroff, who is seen essaying the role of Kamala's mother and Yusuf's wife, Muneeba Khan, reacted to a New York Times article on Ms Marvel in which she was misnamed as Nimra Bucha by stating that it shows ‘laziness’ on their part. As she earlier raised the issue online by revealing the same to her fans through her Instagram handle, she talked shout same with the outlet and reflected on how she has been misidentified and misrepresented so many times in her career in the past there’s an entire section in her one-woman show devoted only to the mispronunciation of her name. Adding to it, she also revealed how she’d been called everything from Zuniba to Janabi to Zubina to Zimbobia.

“I have been misidentified and misrepresented so many times in my career in the past there’s an entire section in my one-woman show devoted only to the mispronunciation of my name. I have been called everything from Zuniba to Janabi to Zubina to Zimbobia. Even recently,” she added.

While shedding light on how one’s race plays a big role in such behaviour, she raised a question about why white people’s names are never mispronounced nor they were mislabeled as someone else. She stated, “Yes it is about brown and black people. I answer this on behalf of my black and brown artiste friends. Why is it that white people’s names are never mispronounced? Nor are they mislabeled as someone else. It is like we are interchangeable. We are not interchangeable!”

Furthermore, Zenobia even called out the laziness on the media outlets’ part and stated, “Laziness, lack of due diligence, and lack of fact-checking are simply the manifestation of saying: you are not important enough, you don’t really matter. When will that change, I wonder.”

Zenobia Shroff took to her Instagram a week ago and shed light on how she was misnamed by a western media outlet. She captioned the post by stating, “Hey @nytimes Not all brown people look alike !!! it’s 2022 and while we appreciate your article I don’t appreciate you not doing your research. My name is Zenobia Shroff and I play #muneebakhan i am not @nimrabucha whom I do happen to adore but we are TWO different people. AS @kumailn once said hey I know it’s confusing there’s a lot of us but it’s time to wake up. The micro aggressions continues. End it NOW! (sic)"

