MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: Justin Hartley & Girlfriend Wear Matching Rings At Red Carpet

This is Us star Justin Hartley recently made his relationship with girlfriend Sofia Peras official at the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 which took place on Sunday, May 16. The actor made his red carpet debut with Sofia at the award ceremony and the duo was even spotted wearing matching rings on their fingers.

Justin Hartley makes red carpet debut with girlfriend Sofia Pernas

The 44-year-old actor presented the first award of the night for Best Hero to Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie with his This is Us, co-star, Mandy Moore. He walked the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 red carpet outside the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles in blue pants, a white top and a bomber jacket. Justin Hartley's girlfriend looked gorgeous in a coral dress with a thigh-high slit. Justin was sporting a gold band on his left ring finger, while his girlfriend wore a diamond ring on her left ring finger.

About Justin Hartley and Sofia Peras relationship

According to US Weekly, Justin and Sofia who were co-stars on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless began dating in May 2020 and hinted at their relationship by sharing a picture on Instagram in January 2021. While the actor is seen in This is Us, Justin Hartley's girlfriend Sofia is currently seen in the CBS drama series Blood & Treasure.

Hartley was previously married to Lindsay Korman, with whom he divorced in 2012. The two share a daughter Isabella who is 16 now. Two years later, Justin started dating Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause with whom he tied the knot in 2017. However, the two split in 2019 and their divorce was finalised in January this year. The end of their relationship was documented in the third season of Netflix's Selling Sunset.

A look at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 winners

Disney+ show WandaVision bagged the maximum awards at the award ceremony on Sunday night including Best Show, Best Performance in a Show, Best Villain and Best Fight. The late Chadwick Boseman was awarded the Best Performance in a Movie for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Sacha Baron Cohen won the Comedic Genius Award for his movie film Borat and Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson was honoured with the Generation Award.

