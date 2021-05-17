MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: Regé-Jean Page Bags Breakthrough Performance Award

The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 was held at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on May 17, 2021. The fan-voted show took place with an in-person audience after taking a year off due to coronavirus. Rege-Jean Page was among one of the winners at the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 who bagged the Breakthrough Performance award.

Regé-Jean Page bags the Breakthrough Performance award

Regé-Jean Page took home the Breakthrough Performance award for his role as Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, on the first season of the popular Netflix show, Bridgerton. Page won the award by beating Antonia Gentry (Ginny & Georgia), Ashley Park (Emily in Paris), Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), and Paul Mescal (Normal People). Accepting the award, he gave a shout-out to the Bridgerton cast and said that they worked incredibly hard to give audiences stories and shows that they could just feel good about. Further, he said, "We wanted everyone to know they deserve love stories, they deserve happy ever afters, no matter who they are, no matter where they're from, no matter when they're from.” He said that awards like this, voted by the fans let him know that the audience took the stories close to their hearts. He said, “I will hold this close to my heart."

Congrats to @regejean on winning Best Breakthrough Performance for @bridgerton! 🎉 We can't wait to see what you do next! #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/ErI31X6A54 — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 17, 2021

Netizens were quite excited about his win and took to social media to express their excitement. One of them wrote, “Deserves,” the other said, “congrats to him.” Many dropped comments such as, “So deserved,” “Well deserved,” “CONGRATULATIONS!!! You’re so deserving @regejean! Keep soaring and stay the humble gent you are!!” “Congratulations you deserve it.” Have a look at the fan reactions below.

Deserves 😍 — Jassy 👅 (@Jmoniquex) May 17, 2021

congrats to him pic.twitter.com/UjPPq71b5l — x - kaylie 🏹 | PINNED 📌 (@riderstapes) May 17, 2021

So deserved ❤️ — semuti (@SemutiRJ99) May 17, 2021

CONGRATULATIONS!!! You’re so deserving @regejean!🎉 🎊 Keep soaring and stay the humble gent you are!! pic.twitter.com/xBkhw2XPVp — Pat Welch (@MaxxiGurlie) May 17, 2021

Well deserved. Congrads — Donna Wolf (@DonnaWo45414132) May 17, 2021

So deserved! Congratulations Rege ❤️👏🏼 — Joy Waddell (@JoyDKirkWad) May 17, 2021

My sincere congratulations to Rege'-Jean 🙌❤ — Zoia_Boiko (@zoia_boiko) May 17, 2021

So incredibly well deserved @regejean congratulations! So so happy you won 🥰🥰🥰🥰 — Honoria (@Honoria91795804) May 17, 2021

However, Regé-Jean Page will not be returning for Bridgerton's second season. Last year, he told MTV News how being part of the Shondaland production was such a big deal for a lot of people that he knew, loved and worked with. He admitted that it was incredibly exciting and there was nothing on a higher level of ambition than the show. It was a real privilege for him to be a prominent part of the show.

(IMAGE: REGE-JEAN PAGE'S INSTAGRAM)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.