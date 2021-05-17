MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: Scarlett Johansson's Husband Gives Comic Twist To Her Speech

During Sunday's Los Angeles-set MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021, American actor Scarlett Johansson bagged this year's Generation Award. However, more than her achievement, the acceptance speech of the actor-singer grabbed the attention of the audience and the credits go to her husband Colin Jost. Interestingly, while the actor attempted to deliver a heartfelt speech while accepting the prestigious honour virtually, her husband Colin got in the way with a little slime.

Scarlett Johansson's husband gives a comic twist

The 36-year-old actor-singer said, "Thank you so much for this honour. Watching that reel it reminds me of all the incredibly inspiring collaborators that I've been fortunate enough to work with for over three decades. I never would've been able to continue to evolve as an actor for the last 30 years without the support and dedication of so many cast and crew members that make up the nomadic travelling circus family, and the dedication and hard work of so many people that goes into making any movie continues to inspire me as a performer".

Holding the Golden Popcorn award, she continued and asserted, "So this award really belongs to many hundreds of creative people all over the world. This award is made possible by all of you. And it's because of that that it's so meaningful to me". Then, the actor's acceptance speech took a comic twist when she began to introduce a clip from Black Widow. She was hit with a face full of slime. As she had to remind Jost, the whole slime thing isn't MTV, she shouted, "That's Nickelodeon!". As the video continued, Jost apologized and said, "I'll get a towel. ... Love you".

More about MTV Movie & TV Awards:

Before Scarlett, celebrities such as Sandra Bullock, Tom Cruise, Chris Pratt, Will Smith, and Reese Witherspoon, among many others, had previously bagged Generation Awards. Interestingly, Johansson is a six-time MTV Movie & TV Awards nominee. She caught a golden popcorn in 2013 for Best Fight for her role in The Avengers. Earlier, she received nominations in a handful of categories; Best Kiss, Best Female Performance, and Breakthrough Female to name a few.

