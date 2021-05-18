MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: Unscripted - 'RuPaul’s Drag Race' Leads With Most Wins

Quick links:
IMAGE: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE TWITTER
The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: Unscripted took place on May 17, at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. The inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted honoured the best in unscripted television, with RuPaul’s Drag Race and Jersey Shore Family Vacation as favourites. RuPaul’s Drag Race bagged three awards including the Best Reality cast whereas Jersey Shore Family Vacation also took home two trophies.
RuPaul’s Drag Race took home the statuettes for Best Competition Series, Best Reality Cast and Best Host. On the other hand, Jersey Shore Family Vacation bagged the Best Docu-Reality Show. At the ceremony, the Jersey Shore cast were also honorees, taking home the Reality Royalty Lifetime Achievement Award.
RuPaul's Drag Race is a reality competition television series that documents RuPaul in the search for America's next drag superstar. RuPaul plays the role of host, mentor, and head judge for this series, as contestants are given different challenges every week. The Drag Race employs a panel of judges and a host of other guest judges, who criticise the progress of contestants throughout the competition. On the other hand, Jersey Shore Family Vacation is a reality television series that follows seven housemates from the original Jersey Shore as they spend a month on vacation together in Miami, Florida. The show was recently renewed for the fourth season.
