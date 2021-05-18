MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: Unscripted - 'RuPaul’s Drag Race' Leads With Most Wins

The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: Unscripted took place on May 17, at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. The inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted honoured the best in unscripted television, with RuPaul’s Drag Race and Jersey Shore Family Vacation as favourites. RuPaul’s Drag Race bagged three awards including the Best Reality cast whereas Jersey Shore Family Vacation also took home two trophies.

A look at RuPaul’s Drag Race and Jersey Shore Family Vacation's wins

RuPaul’s Drag Race took home the statuettes for Best Competition Series, Best Reality Cast and Best Host. On the other hand, Jersey Shore Family Vacation bagged the Best Docu-Reality Show. At the ceremony, the Jersey Shore cast were also honorees, taking home the Reality Royalty Lifetime Achievement Award.

List of MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 winners – Unscripted

BEST DOCU-REALITY SHOW - Jersey Shore Family Vacation

BEST DATING SHOW - The Bachelorette

BEST REALITY CAST - RuPaul’s Drag Race

BEST COMPETITION SERIES - RuPaul’s Drag Race

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW - Nailed It!

BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES, Presented by SONIC® Drive-In. - Selena + Chef

BEST TALK / TOPICAL SHOW - The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

BEST COMEDY / GAME SHOW - Impractical Jokers

BEST HOST - RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR - Bretman Rock

BEST REAL-LIFE MYSTERY OR CRIME SERIES - Catfish: The TV Show

BEST FIGHT - Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West – Keeping Up With The Kardashians

BEST INTERNATIONAL REALITY SERIES - Love Island

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY (SOCIAL CATEGORY) - BTS: Break the Silence: The Movie

More about RuPaul’s Drag Race and Jersey Shore Family Vacation

RuPaul's Drag Race is a reality competition television series that documents RuPaul in the search for America's next drag superstar. RuPaul plays the role of host, mentor, and head judge for this series, as contestants are given different challenges every week. The Drag Race employs a panel of judges and a host of other guest judges, who criticise the progress of contestants throughout the competition. On the other hand, Jersey Shore Family Vacation is a reality television series that follows seven housemates from the original Jersey Shore as they spend a month on vacation together in Miami, Florida. The show was recently renewed for the fourth season.

IMAGE: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE TWITTER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.