Last Updated:

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 Winners: Zendaya & Tom Holland Bag Best Performance Trophies

The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 recently announced the winners revealing the names of some of the notable stars, TV shows and more. Take a look.

Written By
Nehal Gautam
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

Image: AP/Instagram/@zendaya


As MTV earlier announced that they are bringing together MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 and Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted show under one roof by turning it into one big event, the 'one-night-only global event' was held in Los Angeles' Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on June 5 at 8 p.m ET/PT. The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Winners were recently announced revealing that Zendaya won the best performance award for Euphoria while Tom Holland bagged the award for best performance in Spider-Man: No Way Home

On the other hand, Ryan Reynolds won best comedic performance for Free Guy among Brett Goldstein, John Cena, Megan Stalter, and Johnny Knoxville as his fellow nominees under the category. As the singer and actor, Jennifer Lopez received the generation award, she got emotional during the event and gave a heartfelt speech leaving her fans in awe. 

2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Winners (scripted)

BEST MOVIE

Dune
Scream
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home (WINNER)
The Adam Project
The Batman

BEST SHOW

Euphoria (WINNER)
Inventing Anna
Loki
Squid Game
Ted Lasso
Yellowstone

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Robert Pattinson – The Batman
Sandra Bullock – The Lost City
Timothée Chalamet – Dune
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home (WINNER)

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone
Lily James – Pam & Tommy
Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria
Zendaya – Euphoria (WINNER)

BEST HERO

Daniel Craig – No Time to Die
Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight
Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow (WINNER)
Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST VILLAIN

Colin Farrell – The Batman
Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City (WINNER)
James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills
Victoria Pedretti – You
Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST KISS

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria
Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris
Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever (WINNER)
Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman
Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
John Cena – Peacemaker
Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever
Megan Stalter – Hacks
Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy (WINNER)

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Hoyeon – Squid Game
Sophia Di Martino – Loki (WINNER)

BEST FIGHT

Black Widow vs. Widows – Black Widow
Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria (WINNER)
Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy
Shang-Chi bus fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Men end battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home

READ | MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 Nominations: 'Dune' and ‘Euphoria' get maximum nods; Check list

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Jenna Ortega – Scream (WINNER)
Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills
Mia Goth – X
Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II
Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978

BEST TEAM

Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson (WINNER)
Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

HERE FOR THE HOOKUP

Euphoria (WINNER)
Never Have I Ever
Pam & Tommy
Sex/Life
Sex Lives of College Girls

BEST SONG

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson / Respect
“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up
“Little Star” – Dominic Fike / Euphoria
“On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me (WINNER)
“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast / Encanto

BEST MUSICAL MOMENT

“Wrecking Ball” — Bridgerton
“Million to One” — Cinderella
“The Moment of Truth” — Cobra Kai
“Dynamite” — Emily in Paris
“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” — Encanto
“Holding Out For a Hero” — Euphoria
“Dance With Me” — Heartstopper (WINNER)
“Rose Song” — High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
“Disco Fever” — House of Gucci
“Original Score” — Halo
“Downtown” — Last Night in Soho
“Do Ya Wanna Taste It?” — Peacemaker
“Therapy” — Tick, Tick … Boom!
“Nobody Like U” — Turning Red
“America” — West Side Story
“This Is How We Do It” — Yellowjackets

2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Winners (unscripted)

BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
Selling Sunset
Summer House
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

American Idol
Dancing with the Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
The Masked Singer

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

Bar Rescue
Dr. Pimple Popper
Making It
Selena + Chef
Queer Eye

BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES

Hart to Heart
Teen Mom: Family Reunion
The D’Amelio Show (WINNER)
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
Queen of the Universe

BEST REALITY STAR (brought to you by SONIC Drive-In)

Chris “CT” Tamburello – The Challenge
Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset
Lindsay Hubbard – Summer House
Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Willow Pill – RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14

BEST REALITY ROMANCE

Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt – Bachelor in Paradise
Loren & Alexei Brovarnik – Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days
Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark – The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix – Vanderpump Rules
Yandy & Mendeecees – Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

BEST TALK / TOPICAL SHOW

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

BEST HOST

Charlamagne Tha God – Tha God’s Honest Truth
Gordon Ramsay – MasterChef
Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show
Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR

Bella Poarch – @bellapoarch on TikTok
Benito Skinner – @bennydrama7 on Instagram
Caleb Hearon – @calebsaysthings on Twitter
Khaby Lame – @khabylame on TikTok
Megan Stalter – @megstalter on Instagram

BEST FIGHT

Bosco vs. Lady Camden – RuPaul’s Drag Race (WINNER)
Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight – The Real Housewives of Potomac
Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset
Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard– Summer House
Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey

READ | Jennifer Lopez to be honoured with Generation Award at MTV Movie & TV Awards

BEST REALITY RETURN

Bethenny Frankel – The Big Shot with Bethenny
Kylie Sonique Love – RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
Paris Hilton – Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love (WINNER)
Sher – Ex on the Beach
Tami Roman – The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

JANET JACKSON.
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
Oasis Knebworth 1996
Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) (WINNER)
The Beatles: Get Back

READ | Snoop Dogg to turn DJ at MTV Movie & TV Awards; Diplo and Swae Lee to perform

Image: AP/Instagram/@zendaya

READ | MTV Movie & TV Awards return Sunday; 'Spider-Man' leads noms
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND