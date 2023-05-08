MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023: Pedro Pascal To Jenna Ortega, Full List Of Winners

Quick links:
Image: @pascalarchive/Twitter
MTV Movie & TV Awards took place in Los Angeles on Sunday night (May 7). After Drew Barrymore pulled out as the host of the event in support of WGA strike, the award ceremony went on without a host. Jenna Ortega bagged the best TV show performance award, while Pedro Pascal took home the trophy of best actor in a TV show.
The Last of Us won two more awards in best show and best duo award, which was presented to Pascal and Bella Ramsay. Stranger Things was also awarded with two trophies at the event. It included the best kick-ass cast and breakthrough performance category won by Joseph Quinn for playing Eddie. See the full list of winners at MTV Movie & TV Awards here:
Best Movie
Scream VI
Best Show
The Last of Us
Best Performance in a Movie
Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick
Best Performance in a Show
Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
Best Hero
Pedro Pascal — The Last of Us (WINNER)
Best Villain
Elizabeth Olsen — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Best Kiss
Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow — Outer Banks
Best Comedic Performance
Adam Sandler — Murder Mystery 2
Breakthrough Performance
Joseph Quinn — Stranger Things
Best Fight
Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface — Scream VI
Most Frightened Performance
Jennifer Coolidge — The White Lotus
Best Duo
Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us
Best Kick-Ass Cast
Stranger Things
Best Song
Taylor Swift — “Carolina” (Where the Crawdads Sing)
Best Docu-Reality Series
The Kardashians
Best Competition Series
RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars
Best Host
Drew Barrymore — The Drew Barrymore Show
Best Reality Onscreen Team
Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent — Vanderpump Rules
Best Music Documentary
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
Best Musical Moment
Purple Hearts: “Come Back Home”