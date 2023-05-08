MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023: Pedro Pascal To Jenna Ortega, Full List Of Winners

MTV Movie & TV Awards took place in Los Angeles on Sunday night (May 7). After Drew Barrymore pulled out as the host of the event in support of WGA strike, the award ceremony went on without a host. Jenna Ortega bagged the best TV show performance award, while Pedro Pascal took home the trophy of best actor in a TV show.

The Last of Us won two more awards in best show and best duo award, which was presented to Pascal and Bella Ramsay. Stranger Things was also awarded with two trophies at the event. It included the best kick-ass cast and breakthrough performance category won by Joseph Quinn for playing Eddie. See the full list of winners at MTV Movie & TV Awards here:

Best Movie

Scream VI

Best Show

The Last of Us

Best Performance in a Movie

Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

Best Performance in a Show

Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

Best Hero

Pedro Pascal — The Last of Us (WINNER)

Best Villain

Elizabeth Olsen — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Best Kiss

Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow — Outer Banks

Best Comedic Performance

Adam Sandler — Murder Mystery 2

Breakthrough Performance

Joseph Quinn — Stranger Things

Best Fight

Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface — Scream VI

Most Frightened Performance

Jennifer Coolidge — The White Lotus

Best Duo

Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us

Best Kick-Ass Cast

Stranger Things

Best Song

Taylor Swift — “Carolina” (Where the Crawdads Sing)

Best Docu-Reality Series

The Kardashians

Best Competition Series

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars

Best Host

Drew Barrymore — The Drew Barrymore Show

Best Reality Onscreen Team

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent — Vanderpump Rules

Best Music Documentary

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

Best Musical Moment

Purple Hearts: “Come Back Home”