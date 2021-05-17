MTV Movie & TV Awards: Chadwick Boseman Receives Posthumous Honour, Gets Standing Ovation

Late actor Chadwick Boseman received the posthumous honour at the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021. The actor won Best Performance in a Movie for his role in Netflix's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. As the winner was announced on stage, the late actor was also given a standing ovation from the people who were present at Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

Chadwick Boseman receives a standing ovation

As per MTV news, the actor won the award for his last performance in the movie Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. In the film adaption, he played the role Levee Green, who is an over-confident musician who plans to leave Ma Rainey's band to secure a record deal for himself. The film is directed by George C. Wolfe and written by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, based on the play of the same name by August Wilson. The film also features Viola Davis in the lead role with Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo, and Michael Potts in supporting roles.

The award was accepted by Yara Shahidi on the late actor's behalf. The presenter said a few lines while accepting the award. She said that Chadwick's impact is everlasting and people are grateful for all the ways his presence and his art has changed the world. Concluding, she said that everybody misses him and loves him. The actor took passed away in August 2020 after a long private battle with cancer.

Chadwick nominated posthumously alongside Carey Mulligan for Promising Young Woman, Daniel Kaluuya for Judas and the Black Messiah, Sacha Baron Cohen for The Trial of the Chicago 7, and Zendaya for Malcom & Marie.

Along with the MTV award, his portrayal of Levee Green won him the Critics' Choice Awards, the Screen Actors Guild Award, and the Golden Globes. He also received a Best Actor nomination at the Oscars but lost to Anthony Hopkins. Last year, at the Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special, Chadwick Boseman received the Hero for the Ages honour. The award was presented by his co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and Don Cheadle. While presenting the award, Don gave a speech about how inspiring and influential the late actor was when he walked on the set.

IMAGE: Chadwick Boseman's Instagram

