'Mucho Mucho Amor' Shows Life Of Walter Mercado Till His Mysterious Disappearance

Recently, the OTT platform Netflix dropped its latest offering, Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado, a 96-minute long documentary, on July 8. Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado chronicles the life of a TV-star-turned astrologer Walter Mercado. The documentary talks about his life on screen for almost four whole decades. Read on to know the details of Mucho Mucho Amor and what can you expect from it.

Mucho Mucho Amor documentary on Netflix

Walter Mercado was an astrologer who garnered widespread global popularity by delivering daily horoscopes. Walter Marcado was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico. Reportedly, he once healed a bird with his touch, after which penitents would arrive at his home in hopes that the young boy's touch could heal their ailments. The new documentary pursuit of being a show which shed light on the disappearance of Walter Mercado.

READ | Indian Documentaries That You Can Binge-watch On Netflix Right Away

The documentary, directed by Cristina Costantini and Kareem Tabsch, shows the rise of Walter -- from a wunderkind to an acclaimed astrologer. While the documentary narrates the arc of the late astrologer's life along with vintage videos dated back in the '70s, it also delves deep into his final years.

On the other side, covering Walter Mercado as a subject remains difficult to understand. In the documentary, he states that from a young age, he was determined to "create a famous person". It also informs the audience about how Walter Mercado lived after he disappeared from the television screen.

READ | Netflix Movies, Shows, And Documentaries To Binge-watch This February

During his career, Mercado always kept his sexuality quite ambiguous, and the film shows the same. The film highlights Mercado's importance to younger generations of queer Latinx kids. This documentary will also delve deep into his long-drawn legal fight for the rights of his works.

READ | Sports Documentaries To Binge-watch On Netflix This Weekend

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado details

The trailer of the social and cultural documentary was dropped on June 29, 2020. The official synopsis of the film read, "Dazzling and tender-hearted, legendary astrologer Walter Mercado vanished at the peak of his fame. This documentary poignantly explains what happened." Walter Mercado died in November 2019. Watch the trailer below.

READ | 'Ragnarok Season 1' Release Time And Date In India For Netflix Users

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.