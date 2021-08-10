'Muppets Haunted Mansion' First Glimpse Showcases Kermit And Miss Piggy Swapping Looks

Thanks to Disney+, Muppets are set to brave the Haunted Mansion this fall after taking over New York City, space, and the wonderful world of Oz. Now, Entertainment Weekly has released the first look for the fans of Muppets Haunted Mansion, the new special that will feature the audience's favourite Jim Henson creatures interacting with one of Disneyland’s most beloved attractions as well as a barrage of spooks and some rather spectacular Halloween looks.

The new photos have been released on the fifty-second anniversary of The Haunted Mansion’s opening at Disneyland and showcased the four top muppets dressed up for a Halloween look. Gonzo and Pepe the Prawn, dressed up in pair of snazzy suits, and Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy swapping the looks, looking spectacular. It might not be easy swapping looks, but Piggy seems to pull her glamorous Kermit look off flawlessly, like always.

Muppets Haunted Mansion coming to Disney+

Taking place on Halloween, it will showcase Gonzo's journey when he is challenged to spend one very daring night in the horrific, grinning place on Earth, The Haunted Mansion. The scary and spooky encounters that he will encounter, are yet to be found out by the audience. The new special was announced with a video of Gonzo and Pepe announcing the gang’s new “terrifying tale of total scariness," clubbed with background sound effects and lighting, for that extra spook. New music, celebrity cameos, and scares will be seen in the first-ever Halloween special, according to EW.

Although Disney hasn't released the premiere date as yet, muppet fans can catch up on their favourite characters with The Muppet Show, with all episodes of the classic series now streaming on Disney+. Check out the images below.

More about The Muppets

The Muppets franchise is not a recent one. The first Muppets film The Muppet Movie came out in 1979. This was followed by The Great Muppet Caper in 1981 and The Muppets Take Manhattan in 1984. With every new release, the franchise has been able to garner a new generation of fans.

The Muppets originated in the short-form television series Sam and Friends, which aired from 1955 to 1961. Following appearances on late-night talk shows and in advertising during the 1960s, the Muppets gained global recognition through The Muppet Show (1976–1981), which received four Primetime Emmy Award wins and twenty-one nominations during its run of five years. In February 2004, Disney acquired the Muppets from the Hensons, allowing the characters to gain broader public exposure than in previous years.

