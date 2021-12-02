Music Executive Clarence Avant's Wife Jacqueline Avant Killed At Her Beverly Hills Home

Jacqueline Avant, the 81-year-old wife of music industry icon Clarence Avant has been shot and killed in their Beverly Hills home. The incident, which is currently under investigation, took place early Wednesday when an intruder barged into their house. According to Hollywood Reporter, Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook asked for public help in finding the killer, noting that crime of any type will not be tolerated in their city. He iterated that intense findings will continue 'until the suspect or suspects in this case' are brought to justice.

Jacqueline was known for her philanthropy work, having served on the board of directors of UCLA’s International Student Center among other things. Jacqueline and Clarence's daughter Nicole Avant has been married to Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos, and a Netflix spokesperson has confirmed that Clarence Avant was not injured in the incident.

Jacqueline Avant killed at her Beverly Hills home

The Police Chief also iterated that the investigation was 'very fluid', however, it was too early to comprehend the motive or whether the shooting was a part of a larger robbery plan. According to documents received by the entertainment news website, it has been confirmed that the suspect/ suspects fled the crime scene when police arrived. Stainbrook also expressed grief, noting that it was a 'difficult day' for their city and shared a message put forth by the Avant and Sarandos families.

The message iterated that the families wished to thank everyone for their support, love and heartfelt condolences for Jacqueline. The family members further wrote that Avant was an 'amazing woman, wife, mother and philanthropist', who has left an unparalleled positive impact on the arts community. The concluding statements mentioned that she will be deeply missed by those close to her, and those whose lives she has impacted in any way.

For those unversed, the 90-year-old Clarence Avant is known as the 'Godfather of Black Music'. He has been an inspirational Grammy award-winning artist, who aided countless people in the entertainment and music industries to launch their careers, namely — Little Willie John, Bill Withers, Michael Jackson, Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis, L.A. Reid and Babyface.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @VIVIANSCOTTCHEW)